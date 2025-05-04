Do yall believe in RDR yet?

I hope people don't honestly. He's been making me some cash in his UFC fights.
 
BowserJr said:
He has a solid shot at the belt.

IMO he beats everyone easily except Rob, DDP, Borz, and make Caio.

All those fights would be wars
he needs to take a matchup route that is very favorable to get a title shot. like Adesanya and Pereira got. I think it would behoove the UFC to find that route. He's an exciting fighter.
 
I don't know, with the shortening of the distance to go clinching his cover is open and he takes a lot of punches. But so far he wins all the credits for the him
 
His striking is still really bad and i dont think he has great wrestling to take it to the ground vs the top dogs. But he beat Bo, will forever be a fan of RDR for shutting up that cocky retard.
 
He’s got an elite skill that’s better then just about anyone’s

And he’s massive

And he seems likeable and charismatic on the mic

I’m sure he’ll be kod by someone at some point…. But he’s absolutely a top 8 fighter in the division
 
RDR vs Izzy could be a great matchup if we're fast tracking RDR

If not, RDR vs Vettori. Either way, I think he could earn a TS
 
Lets not forget that he was getting pieced up and had nothing for frking Meerschaert on the feet 2 fights ago and needed a finish in the 3rd round or else he would have lost. So how the hell
can he deal with the top dogs? His striking is atrocious, Bo is just as bad as we all knew he was.
 
bjjwar said:
Lets not forget that he was getting pieced up and had nothing for frking Meerschaert on the feet 2 fights ago and needed a finish in the 3rd round or else he would have lost. So how the hell
can he deal with the top dogs? His striking is atrocious, Bo is just as bad as we all knew he was.
I think it's just more about people thinking he's a total can since he's been the underdog in his last two UFC fights against Holland and Bo. Not sure if he was the dog against Gerald but probably so too. Styles make fights. He dispatched Kevin and Bo pretty easily. Not many people are claiming he's going to be champion just he should probably get a little more respect.
 
I feel like Strickland is going to do the Strickland dance nice and easy en route to a decision. Stricks has great TDD and I don't see the grappling being that much of an issue for him and he'll simply teep and jab away to a victory.
 
The idea that people can just stay vertical against him an entire fight because hes not a wrestler is really naive. This type of thinking is used against BJJ guys all the time. Most MWs are going to have to clinch with him and will end up on the ground at one point.

He's good and will be top ten.
 
usernamee said:
I feel like Strickland is going to do the Strickland dance nice and easy en route to a decision. Stricks has great TDD and I don't see the grappling being that much of an issue for him and he'll simply teep and jab away to a victory.
Probably, unless Seans heart just isn't in it anymore kind of like what Nicksick alluded too. I think they'll make the Izzy rematch anyway since those two are kinda in purgatory.
 
