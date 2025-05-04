Do yall believe in RDR yet?

Yeah I feel like that should be next, would be a good fight.He looked huge and made it look easy. The Strickland thing would be dope.
He has a solid shot at the belt.
IMO he beats everyone easily except Rob, DDP, Borz, and make Caio.
All those fights would be wars
I think it's just more about people thinking he's a total can since he's been the underdog in his last two UFC fights against Holland and Bo. Not sure if he was the dog against Gerald but probably so too. Styles make fights. He dispatched Kevin and Bo pretty easily. Not many people are claiming he's going to be champion just he should probably get a little more respect.Lets not forget that he was getting pieced up and had nothing for frking Meerschaert on the feet 2 fights ago and needed a finish in the 3rd round or else he would have lost. So how the hell
can he deal with the top dogs? His striking is atrocious, Bo is just as bad as we all knew he was.
Probably, unless Seans heart just isn't in it anymore kind of like what Nicksick alluded too. I think they'll make the Izzy rematch anyway since those two are kinda in purgatory.I feel like Strickland is going to do the Strickland dance nice and easy en route to a decision. Stricks has great TDD and I don't see the grappling being that much of an issue for him and he'll simply teep and jab away to a victory.