Do y’all Really believe Aspinall beats Jon?

EnthusiastCultivator

EnthusiastCultivator

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 5, 2020
Messages
1,820
Reaction score
1,965
Do you really think Aspinall just gonna go and smoke Jon in round 1?

Sure he could give him trouble early, but what happens when the fight gets into round 2, 3 and championship rounds?

Aspinall will fade and Jon Jones granite chin and high fight IQ (best in the sport) will prevail and lead him to a triumphant victory

Jon is not ducking, this whole ordeal is about Dana using this fight in negotiating a new broadcasting deal.

A 15-3 guy with a submission loss to a guy in a regional circuit is NOT beating the greatest MMA fighter of all time.
 
Even Jon Jones believes Aspinall beats him, that's why he's ducking
 
Jon does not realize just how good he is, he even refused to fight Chael Sonnen on short notice back in the day. Nevertheless, the ducking allegations are all talk and the fact Dana keeps insisting this fight will happen suggests there is another holdup.
 
Did you not watch Jon blowh is was in the first round against Stipe? Jon got visibly slower and slower the longer that fight went. Jon and his fans should be THANKFUL Jon was fighting Stipe.
 
Jon looked the most dangerous he ever looked into that fight, rocked Stipe badly with boxing which is something we never seen Jon do before.

He ragdolled and walked down one of the heavyweight GOATs.

Jon has only one bad performance and that was against OSP
 
"Let me fight Pereira. Let me fight Stipe. Let me fight Gane. Let me fight anyone not named Aspinall who would knock me out"
 
This isn't short notice genius. This is the guy with the belt, saying he would rather fight someone else than the guy who has dominated the division he sits in as champ. Would think that if you have a guy who literally dominated your division, as a honorable champ...you would defend and not say silly things about how he's mean and you just don't like him and he just doesn't deserve to fight you. Just retire and STFU and you delusional morons are just as bad.


Are you trolling ?
 
Oh, I'm sorry.

I didn't realize you started watching MMA in November.
 
Yeah, I don't know why people think Jon's cardio is going to be any good at HW and you're absolutely right, he couldn't grapple consecutive rounds. I would in no way assume he's got the edge in cardio against a natural HW in his prime, even if we haven't seen Tom go the distance
 
Dana said Fedor would fight. He has said this fight will happen many times and it did not. The UFC isn't holding this fight up, Jon is. Dana is trying to get this fight made and Jon could just state a number that makes sense and it would happen. Jon is trying to hold the UFC hostage and good for him but the fact he won't commit to fighting Tom is telling. Jon has beat all the LHW greats back in the day but he also ducked Chael FFS. Literally canceled an event because he was afraid to fight Chael on short notice.
 
"Do y'all really believe Aspinall beats Jon."

giphy.gif
 
If the Jon that showed up against Stipe
GAspinall knocks him in out
Dude turned his back and RAN against Uncle Stipes
Bones would have to depend on the eye poke
 
Revealed your hand a little early, didn't you?
 
That was crazy that Jon did that, and more than once.

Stipe's knees had to have been frozen or something... he could barely plant his power, and there was zero threat of Stipe being able to move quickly enough to close the distance when Jon turned and he knew it.

Imagine Jones turning his back to a prime-JDS? Junior would have been on him like white on rice.
 
