"Do y'all really believe Aspinall beats Jon."

Do you really think Aspinall just gonna go and smoke Jon in round 1?
Sure he could give him trouble early, but what happens when the fight gets into round 2, 3 and championship rounds?
Aspinall will fade and Jon Jones granite chin and high fight IQ (best in the sport) will prevail and lead him to a triumphant victory
Jon is not ducking, this whole ordeal is about Dana using this fight in negotiating a new broadcasting deal.
A 15-3 guy with a submission loss to a guy in a regional circuit is NOT beating the greatest MMA fighter of all time.
