Should people with no real assets want inflation?



This is not a nice thiuyghts thread this is spit balling and cold logic thread



If someone has no assets, and is working class, doesn't inflation or hyper inflation benefit them so long as they remain gainfully employed?



Canada as an example



in vancouver a house costs like $1.1 million. Regular working People make lets say $25-30 an hour. Realistically, these people will never be able to own a home even if they work hard for 30 straight years. They wont qualify. Ever. Even with $50k saved up over years. Someone with deep pockets and $500k-$1 mil will come in and buy it. (They have 10X as much money If you're working poor you are basically going to work forever and never own a home unless you save every possible penny for 40 straight years never go out to eat never enjoy your life and everything possible goes right. You never get hurt never get sick never get fired. On areas with expensive real estate.



If hyperinflation were to occur and they start making $2000/hr the field would be (somewhat) leveled. They could make $1 mil a year. If this formerly working poor person compares their bank acct vs someone who made $2 mil a year in the hyper inflated economy it would be $1,050,000 vs $3,000,000 (3X as much money) Which would be worth the same amount of actual value but would be more level playing field.



Do the working poor perversely be efit along with the super rich from inflation by lowering the middle class to their level? Or do only super rich people benefit cause they can just buy up all the shit?



I think working poor benefit in some perverse way by having the moddle and lower middle class lose their savings. Idk. I don't care too much about economics just thinking. I think subconsciously this IS true and that's why so many people want the economy to collapse because there's nowhere to go but up if youre at the bottom