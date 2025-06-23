Do we see end of MMA? Another take

MRudi

Aug 22, 2024
I am watching mainly bigger weights classes and top matches in lower classes, so I may miss some, but I don't think it will change a picture.
There are no new talents. Fighters are old and just keep going, they are aren't swapped by next generation.
In LHW new champion is 33 yo. It was supposed to be the age, where you are over. Rashad evans was a champ as 29 yo. Machida as 32 yo. Griffin as 29 yo. At 33 he RETIRED. Rampage 30.
And Ankalaev is YOUNG. Last main event among top10 LHW was 34vs35. Former champ and next contender is 38 year old Pereira. Newest addition to top5 is Ulberg, 35 years old.

HW? It doesn't need any comment.
And they aren't golden generation like Djokovic, Federer and Nadal.
And it isn't a problem, that old guys still fight. The problem is - there are no young guys. Is there any prospect in LHW?
In MW new rising talents are Imamov and Caio 30 and 32. Bo Nickal is a guy, who keeps saying he still have plenty a time - he is 29.


UFC is just recicling guys over and over. And it isn't better outside - newest big(or at least ambitious) player is GFL resigning retired people from UFC.

MMA as a sport is dying. Not just UFC, but whole discipline.
 
I always thought it was silly that Nate Diaz was ranked so highly towards the leon edwards fight, when he's such a shit fighter, it just makes the UFC look like a joke when one of the worst fighters in the entire UFC was ranked top 5 Lol
I think I could beat Nates ass honestly.
 
Thats one way to look at it. The other is that no UFC champion other than Volk has lost a fight since Pantoja 5 years ago.
 
MMA is in the Asian games this year I read. The IMMAFs and amateur MMA is becoming global, fighters are starting at earlier ages and becoming more skilled. The sport has at the least caught up to if not surpassed boxing in the US. The growth MMA has had in Russia, Oceania, Central Asia, France and Latin America (Mexico, Peru, Argentina) in the last 10 years is truly substantial. MMA gyms are where parents take their kids not instead of to Kenpo and Tae Kwon Do.

Anyways, the UFC is awful. Contender series is actual shit tier and fans are too stupid to notice. They pay their fighters horribly. They dont really sign good prospects too often. Most divisions lack contenders, most big names are aged out, not a lot of rising talent to follow through the ranks. The UFC is garbage, fans are just too stupid for it to matter.
 
