Do we see end of MMA? Another take

I am watching mainly bigger weights classes and top matches in lower classes, so I may miss some, but I don't think it will change a picture.

There are no new talents. Fighters are old and just keep going, they are aren't swapped by next generation.

In LHW new champion is 33 yo. It was supposed to be the age, where you are over. Rashad evans was a champ as 29 yo. Machida as 32 yo. Griffin as 29 yo. At 33 he RETIRED. Rampage 30.

And Ankalaev is YOUNG. Last main event among top10 LHW was 34vs35. Former champ and next contender is 38 year old Pereira. Newest addition to top5 is Ulberg, 35 years old.



HW? It doesn't need any comment.

And they aren't golden generation like Djokovic, Federer and Nadal.

And it isn't a problem, that old guys still fight. The problem is - there are no young guys. Is there any prospect in LHW?

In MW new rising talents are Imamov and Caio 30 and 32. Bo Nickal is a guy, who keeps saying he still have plenty a time - he is 29.





UFC is just recicling guys over and over. And it isn't better outside - newest big(or at least ambitious) player is GFL resigning retired people from UFC.



MMA as a sport is dying. Not just UFC, but whole discipline.