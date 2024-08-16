Do we know if Ankalaev turned down UFC 307 title shot?

I'm curious Ankalaev was offered the UFC 307 title shot. I have a strong suspicion that he was and turned it down, but I honestly have no clue.

It would be pretty dirty if the UFC scheduled Ankalaev for UFC 308 and then turned around and booked Pereira vs Roundtree right after...
 
My question is, if Rakic beats Ank then does he get the winner of Poatan/Rountree?
 
