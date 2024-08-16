Do we know if Ankalaev turned down UFC 307 title shot?

Alpha_T83
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2016
- Messages
- 7,427
- Reaction score
- 2,534
I'm curious Ankalaev was offered the UFC 307 title shot. I have a strong suspicion that he was and turned it down, but I honestly have no clue.
It would be pretty dirty if the UFC scheduled Ankalaev for UFC 308 and then turned around and booked Pereira vs Roundtree right after...
It would be pretty dirty if the UFC scheduled Ankalaev for UFC 308 and then turned around and booked Pereira vs Roundtree right after...