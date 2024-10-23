Rumored Do we have a new mythical fighter?

Unheralded Truth

"I kill everybody" bad guy is no more...

1729708724578.png
Khamzat-Chimaev-Foto-BRAVE-Combat-Federation.jpg


Now presenting: Tech nerd Chimaev!

1729708943949.png1729708967125.png
 
Not sure what to make of such a shift in his energy for this fight compared to past fights. Usually its not a good sign. Reminds me of nice guy Conor vs Dustin II, and Conors performance was so flat that night.

Guess we'll find out when he performs in the cage.
 
