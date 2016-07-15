Do we have 2 Brains?

I find this post interesting. Why are humans continuously building and developing societies? What are we striving for in the long-term? Why do we perpetually develop technology? We are always trying to improve. Why? Our conscious? But why? Is our conscious being programed by the subconscious? What do you believe that we are striving to become?







There is a delicate balance found in nature. We see it every day in the known and the unknown, day and night, man and woman, logic and feeling. We know very little of this existence but we are all connected to it in more ways than physicality. But I am not suggesting that you can petition these forces to do your bidding. I am saying that communication beyond the conscious mind may exist.