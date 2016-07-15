Do we have 2 Brains?

D

DataBreach

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 29, 2016
Messages
3,063
Reaction score
3
The Brain and the Gut (gut instinct). This is not proven science yet... but IMO worthy of a calm discussion here on Sherdog.

(Timestamped video) For more science go back 5 minutes.



It has been said doctors and scientists make horrible businessmen and women. Could it be all their schooling and technical knowledge has programed them to kill or totally ignore their natural gut instincts or inclinations (intuition vs. knowledge). If you talk to any successful businessmen or women they’ll tell you gut instinct has a lot to do with everyday choices they make and they absolutely listen to their gut.
 
I guess we have three brains
The logical brain
The instinctive gut
The sexual crotch

Oh wait, Freud already worked this out:
Id, ego, and super-ego are the three parts of the psychic apparatus defined in Sigmund Freud'sstructural model of the psyche; they are the three theoretical constructs in terms of whose activity and interaction our mental life is described. According to this model of the psyche, the id is the set of uncoordinated instinctual trends; the super-ego plays the critical and moralizing role; and the ego is the organized, realistic part that mediates between the desires of the id and the super-ego.[1] The super-ego can stop one from doing certain things that one's id may want to do.[2]

I guess Deepak just wants to jack somebody else ideas and repackage it as his own.
 
We have a consciousness and subconsciousness, which dissociation became more pronounced as consciousness proliferated after withdrawing from the instinctual primitive intellect. The longstanding Jungian theory is that the natural subconsciousness communicates with the individually developed consciousness through symbols and intuition. My theory is an expansion of this theory. The subconscious may possess the ability to communicate on a subconscious level with other defined and undefined subconscious entities, with the key variable being energy.
 
michal001 said:
I guess we have three brains
The logical brain
The instinctive gut
The sexual crotch

Oh wait, Freud already worked this out:
Id, ego, and super-ego are the three parts of the psychic apparatus defined in Sigmund Freud'sstructural model of the psyche; they are the three theoretical constructs in terms of whose activity and interaction our mental life is described. According to this model of the psyche, the id is the set of uncoordinated instinctual trends; the super-ego plays the critical and moralizing role; and the ego is the organized, realistic part that mediates between the desires of the id and the super-ego.[1] The super-ego can stop one from doing certain things that one's id may want to do.[2]

I guess Deepak just wants to jack somebody else ideas and repackage it as his own.
Click to expand...
So which is which?

id = crotch
super-ego = gut
ego = brain

If so, how is the gut moral or something that can differentiate? It's a self preservation instinct that is 100% based on self. Just curious. Please explain.
 
Gene Tunney said:
We have a consciousness and subconsciousness, which dissociation became more pronounced as consciousness proliferated after withdrawing from the instinctual primitive intellect. The longstanding Jungian theory is that the natural subconsciousness communicates with the individually developed consciousness through symbols and intuition. My theory is an expansion of this theory. The subconscious may possess the ability to communicate on a subconscious level with other defined and undefined subconscious entities, with the key variable being energy.
Click to expand...
Nice post. I believe the subconscious was created because of man's sin problem.
 
So what, is everyone saying head and cock?
 
michal001 said:
I guess we have three brains
The logical brain
The instinctive gut
The sexual crotch

Oh wait, Freud already worked this out:
Id, ego, and super-ego are the three parts of the psychic apparatus defined in Sigmund Freud'sstructural model of the psyche; they are the three theoretical constructs in terms of whose activity and interaction our mental life is described. According to this model of the psyche, the id is the set of uncoordinated instinctual trends; the super-ego plays the critical and moralizing role; and the ego is the organized, realistic part that mediates between the desires of the id and the super-ego.[1] The super-ego can stop one from doing certain things that one's id may want to do.[2]

I guess Deepak just wants to jack somebody else ideas and repackage it as his own.
Click to expand...

What about Jungs Shadow Theory?
 
Gene Tunney said:
We have a consciousness and subconsciousness, which dissociation became more pronounced as consciousness proliferated after withdrawing from the instinctual primitive intellect. The longstanding Jungian theory is that the natural subconsciousness communicates with the individually developed consciousness through symbols and intuition. My theory is an expansion of this theory. The subconscious may possess the ability to communicate on a subconscious level with other defined and undefined subconscious entities, with the key variable being energy.
Click to expand...
kind of sounds like summoning spirits brah
 
DataBreach said:
So which is which?

id = crotch
super-ego = gut
ego = brain

If so, how is the gut moral or something that can differentiate? It's a self preservation instinct that is 100% based on self. Just curious. Please explain.
Click to expand...

Close, but no.
Crotch=Id. Desires
Brain=Super-ego. Critical thinking. Moral boundaries

Gut=Ego. Balances between the crotch and brain. Your crotch just wants to bang. Your brain says don't bang because you can do work work, study more, and your girlfriend will kill you. Your Gut weighs the benefits and risks in an instinctive way: 10/10 Brazilian supermodel? Work can wait and girlfriend to hell. Boise 10, gut says no go.
 
DataBreach said:
Nice post. I believe the subconscious was created because of man's sin problem.
Click to expand...

I find this post interesting. Why are humans continuously building and developing societies? What are we striving for in the long-term? Why do we perpetually develop technology? We are always trying to improve. Why? Our conscious? But why? Is our conscious being programed by the subconscious? What do you believe that we are striving to become?

Jkaylor said:
kind of sounds like summoning spirits brah
Click to expand...

There is a delicate balance found in nature. We see it every day in the known and the unknown, day and night, man and woman, logic and feeling. We know very little of this existence but we are all connected to it in more ways than physicality. But I am not suggesting that you can petition these forces to do your bidding. I am saying that communication beyond the conscious mind may exist.
 
michal001 said:
Close, but no.
Crotch=Id. Desires
Brain=Super-ego. Critical thinking. Moral boundaries

Gut=Ego. Balances between the crotch and brain. Your crotch just wants to bang. Your brain says don't bang because you can do work work, study more, and your girlfriend will kill you. Your Gut weighs the benefits and risks in an instinctive way: 10/10 Brazilian supermodel? Work can wait and girlfriend to hell. Boise 10, gut says no go.
Click to expand...
I like your answer. It actually taught me more about those three subjects. But just food for thought.. based on what I believe in terms of our human bodies:

Brain = Id (desires unhindered)
Heart = Super-ego. Critical thinking. Moral boundaries
Gut = Ego. The balance.

I don't believe our crotch has anything to do with sexual desire. The orgasm happens in the brain and this is where our unbridled desire comes from. The heart has excitable cells and these mirror the activity of neurons.
 
What's not proven science? There are about a million books and articles out there about snap judgements vs. rational decision-making. It's like the whole foundation of behavioural economics.

This forum has gone full retard lately.
 
Gene Tunney said:
I find this post interesting. Why are humans continuously building and developing societies? What are we striving for in the long-term? Why do we perpetually develop technology? We are always trying to improve. Why? Our conscious? But why? Is our conscious being programed by the subconscious? What do you believe that we are striving to become?



There is a delicate balance found in nature. We see it every day in the known and the unknown, day and night, man and woman, logic and feeling. We know very little of this existence but we are all connected to it in more ways than physicality. But I am not suggesting that you can petition these forces to do your bidding. I am saying that communication beyond the conscious mind may exist.
Click to expand...
My answer would probably bore you because I believe in the bible. But some books (kind of affiliated with the Bible) have stated that the fallen angels came to earth and mated with human women and taught mankind many hidden crafts. These include forging weapons, medicine (root cuttings), makeup, witchcraft and certain ways to build via advanced architecture. Some people believe if they hadn't taught mankind these hidden crafts we might still be farmers and herdsmen. But it's up for debate... but I do believe many of the drugs (different recipes) have greatly contributed to our rise. I think we'd be more simplistic having not learned these things. Just my take though.
 
If you cut the corpus callosum you'll have two independently functioning brains
 
No the gut is not a brain

Thoughts in the brain can cause feelings in the gut.

But the gut is not the brain
 
DataBreach said:
The Brain and the Gut (gut instinct). This is not proven science yet... but IMO worthy of a calm discussion here on Sherdog.

(Timestamped video) For more science go back 5 minutes.



It has been said doctors and scientists make horrible businessmen and women. Could it be all their schooling and technical knowledge has programed them to kill or totally ignore their natural gut instincts or inclinations (intuition vs. knowledge). If you talk to any successful businessmen or women they’ll tell you gut instinct has a lot to do with everyday choices they make and they absolutely listen to their gut.
Click to expand...


This isn't really true. There are a lot of CEO's that used to be engineers. Also, the idea of a hunch or from the "gut" is really just deep learning. Deep learning is learning through abstraction.
 
Prefect said:
This isn't really true. There are a lot of CEO's that used to be engineers. Also, the idea of a hunch or from the "gut" is really just deep learning. Deep learning is learning through abstraction.
Click to expand...
If you watch the video there is actual science to the fact there are similar cells in both the brain and gut (where your immune system is). Regarding me saying that doctors and scientists notoriously make bad businessmen that's not even so much my opinion but kind of universal fact. Does it cover 100% all doctors and scientists? No. Is it something many have perceived, yes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,067
Messages
58,480,210
Members
176,051
Latest member
giorgevichi

Share this page

Back
Top