Do we have 2 Brains?

The Brain and the Gut (gut instinct). This is not proven science yet... but IMO worthy of a calm discussion here on Sherdog.
(Timestamped video) For more science go back 5 minutes.
It has been said doctors and scientists make horrible businessmen and women. Could it be all their schooling and technical knowledge has programed them to kill or totally ignore their natural gut instincts or inclinations (intuition vs. knowledge). If you talk to any successful businessmen or women they’ll tell you gut instinct has a lot to do with everyday choices they make and they absolutely listen to their gut.
