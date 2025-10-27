Do trick or treaters respect the no outdoor light thing?

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
125,623
Reaction score
60,667
Chap who lives opposite's wife died this morning, the 2 previous Halloweens he's had the same amount of trick or treaters as we have. I hope if he turns his porch light off the kids won't knock on his door but I don't know. I'm not going to Karen it and chase them off obviously but I imagine it's the last thing he wants. Ideally his adult children will have him at theirs so he doesn't have to go through it but I doubt they're thinking that far ahead.

Don't know him well at all, always wave and husband gave him our smoker chips when we bought a new one but the last conversation we had with him was last Halloween when we were sat outside waiting for the trick or treaters.
 
Tone C said:
Maybe he'll actually enjoy the trick or treaters . It's odd , I know but some people like things like that , takes their minds off of the crap or maybe he and his wife used to enjoy seeing them ..
Click to expand...
That would be nice. But flipside if not I hope they don't knock if his porch light is off. We have hours here where they aren't allowed after a certain time which they've stuck to in previous years at least. I love it, I'm all about the Halloween, just hope he's okay.
 
fingercuffs said:
That would be nice. But flipside if not I hope they don't knock if his porch light is off. We have hours here where they aren't allowed after a certain time which they've stuck to in previous years at least. I love it, I'm all about the Halloween, just hope he's okay.
Click to expand...


Maybe pop over and ask if you can help and approach the subject then ?
 
Tone C said:
Maybe pop over and ask if you can help and approach the subject then ?
Click to expand...
I might think about it nearer to Friday. I'll drop a condolence card in his mailbox tomorrow but the coroners only took her away a few hours ago. If we were close I'd be sending Eamon to the shop and be making lasagne or a stew or whatever you do in these situations but I doubt he wants me banging on his door when he doesn't even know my name. His next door neighbour and the woman who lives next to me are pretty thick as thieves so emotionally I think that's covered neighbour wise.
 
fingercuffs said:
I might think about it nearer to Friday. I'll drop a condolence card in his mailbox tomorrow but the coroners only took her away a few hours ago. If we were close I'd be sending Eamon to the shop and be making lasagne or a stew or whatever you do in these situations but I doubt he wants me banging on his door when he doesn't even know my name. His next door neighbour and the woman who lives next to me are pretty thick as thieves so emotionally I think that's covered neighbour wise.
Click to expand...


Maybe broach the subject with them and let them bring it up ...
 
Joe_Armstrong said:
I'll just drop this here

Click to expand...

He is one funny fucker. His wife pranked him with Mariah Carey in a Santa outfit singing All I Want For Christmas while he was in bed. Funny family. He's woken up with his teeth retainer in oblivious to all of it, and a bunch of elves, Santa and Mariah are at the side of his bed singing.
 
We were away a few times on Halloween night, and we just left a big bowl of candy on the porch. The kids helped themselves and there were even some candies left when we came back.
 
Tone C said:
Maybe broach the subject with them and let them bring it up ...
Click to expand...
Not a bad idea, the lady next door was feeding our now indoor kitten when we were and her husband was going to trap her before we said we would so she's mine and your sort of people.
 
Otto! said:
We were away a few times on Halloween night, and we just left a big bowl of candy on the porch. The kids helped themselves and there were even some candies left when we came back.
Click to expand...
Haha I tried that in Virginia and half the big bowl was gone by one kid. We sat on the step after that, lol. My first Halloween in this country, I ended up having to drive to the supermarket half way through the night for more candy.
 
In 27 years since I moved out of my parents house, I lived in 3 homes and never have I gotten 1 trick or treater. No light, no decorations seems to work
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,928
Messages
58,013,154
Members
175,905
Latest member
HanaOdeshee

Share this page

Back
Top