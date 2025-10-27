Do trick or treaters respect the no outdoor light thing?

fingercuffs
Chap who lives opposite's wife died this morning, the 2 previous Halloweens he's had the same amount of trick or treaters as we have. I hope if he turns his porch light off the kids won't knock on his door but I don't know. I'm not going to Karen it and chase them off obviously but I imagine it's the last thing he wants. Ideally his adult children will have him at theirs so he doesn't have to go through it but I doubt they're thinking that far ahead.
Don't know him well at all, always wave and husband gave him our smoker chips when we bought a new one but the last conversation we had with him was last Halloween when we were sat outside waiting for the trick or treaters.
