  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do Topuria fans really think he's going to beat Islam at WW or anyone at the top of WW?

H

hbombbisping

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
308
Reaction score
745
Topuria is an excellent, excellent fighter, but has talked about moving up to fight Islam and I see Topuria fans saying he's going to beat Islam, but are you actually looking at the the logistics of this fight?

This little manlet is going up fighting real sized men at WW now? A WW Islam will throw him out of the cage.

BTW I picked Topuria to upset Islam at LW (even though I think Khabib beats the shit out of both) but at WW it's a completely different fight.
 
Islam yes I think he would beat him. All ww no i don't think he would beat shavkat
 
Perhaps you have not noticed but Ilia is insanely skilled as a fighter.

His last 3 opponents have 15 UFC title fight wins between them and none of them survived long enough to hear the round 2 bell.
 
Anybody who thinks ilia can go up 25 lbs within 1 year and still perform the same is an idiot. 170 is gonna even be an Uphill climb for Islam, who’s much bigger and just as skilled. This shit isn’t a video game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FrankDux
Who would you say has greater chance of beating Islam in a fight: Topuria or JDM?
2
Replies
27
Views
590
Conan the K-9
Conan the K-9
PrideNverDies
So, Islam was definitely ducking Topuria the entire time
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
3K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
R
Too much hype for Islam vs Topuria not too happen
Replies
8
Views
535
cburm
cburm
H
If Topuria beats Charles and Islam beats JDM would you be okay with Topuria being gifted another unearned TS?
Replies
18
Views
701
Ramon Antonio
Ramon Antonio
pankrat
Would BJ be GOAT candidate today had he beaten GSP for the WW tittle in 2009?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
876
Serge421
Serge421

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,572
Messages
57,609,554
Members
175,768
Latest member
Justin323032

Share this page

Back
Top