Do Topuria fans really think he's going to beat Islam at WW or anyone at the top of WW?

Topuria is an excellent, excellent fighter, but has talked about moving up to fight Islam and I see Topuria fans saying he's going to beat Islam, but are you actually looking at the the logistics of this fight?
This little manlet is going up fighting real sized men at WW now? A WW Islam will throw him out of the cage.
BTW I picked Topuria to upset Islam at LW (even though I think Khabib beats the shit out of both) but at WW it's a completely different fight.
