Do Sherbros Hate Bryce Mitchell Now? I’m Conflicted.

With all the controversy surrounding Bryce Mitchell right now, I have to ask—do Sherbros hate him now?



I’ll be honest, I’m really conflicted on this one. There’s no question that his recent comments about Hitler and the Jewish people were incredibly stupid, ignorant, and deeply antisemitic. There’s no sugarcoating that. He either doesn’t know history, or he’s willfully hateful, and either way, it’s a bad look.



But at the same time, I cannot ignore the good he has done, and I refuse to act like it never happened. This is the same man who donated his entire fight purse of $45,000 to help sick children after his fight against Edson Barboza. Not a fraction of it—all of it. That wasn’t enough for him either. After his fight with Dan Ige, he added another $5,000 donation to help families in need. This wasn’t some PR stunt. This was money he earned with his own blood and sweat, and he chose to give it away to help kids. That says something about his character that I just can’t dismiss. It’s easy to call yourself a good person, but it’s another thing to give away a huge portion of your income to help sick children. That takes real heart.



So, where does that leave me? I don’t excuse or defend what he said—it was unacceptable. But I also can’t just erase the good he’s done either. People are complex, and I think Bryce is a dumbass who has both good and bad in him.



I know some of you will say, “That doesn’t matter, what he said was too far.” And I get that. But personally, I refuse to forget about his good deeds, just like I won’t ignore his terrible statements.



What do you guys think? Do Bryce’s acts of generosity mean anything in the bigger picture, or do his comments completely erase all of that? Let’s hear it.