Do Sherbros Hate Bryce Mitchell Now? I’m Conflicted.

Do you still support Bryce? Do you think his good actions matter, or are his comments too much?

  • He just a dumb guy with a good heart. Still my boy

  • A bad person who occasionally does good things. I hate him

  • Both of those things be true at once. I'm in the middle

  • He didn't do anything wrong

With all the controversy surrounding Bryce Mitchell right now, I have to ask—do Sherbros hate him now?

I’ll be honest, I’m really conflicted on this one. There’s no question that his recent comments about Hitler and the Jewish people were incredibly stupid, ignorant, and deeply antisemitic. There’s no sugarcoating that. He either doesn’t know history, or he’s willfully hateful, and either way, it’s a bad look.

But at the same time, I cannot ignore the good he has done, and I refuse to act like it never happened. This is the same man who donated his entire fight purse of $45,000 to help sick children after his fight against Edson Barboza. Not a fraction of it—all of it. That wasn’t enough for him either. After his fight with Dan Ige, he added another $5,000 donation to help families in need. This wasn’t some PR stunt. This was money he earned with his own blood and sweat, and he chose to give it away to help kids. That says something about his character that I just can’t dismiss. It’s easy to call yourself a good person, but it’s another thing to give away a huge portion of your income to help sick children. That takes real heart.

So, where does that leave me? I don’t excuse or defend what he said—it was unacceptable. But I also can’t just erase the good he’s done either. People are complex, and I think Bryce is a dumbass who has both good and bad in him.

I know some of you will say, “That doesn’t matter, what he said was too far.” And I get that. But personally, I refuse to forget about his good deeds, just like I won’t ignore his terrible statements.

What do you guys think? Do Bryce’s acts of generosity mean anything in the bigger picture, or do his comments completely erase all of that? Let’s hear it.
 
Dude, he literally said Hitler was a good guy, and that the jews were turning all the Germans queer. Fuck Bryce Mitchell. This shouldn't be a discussion. He's a dangerous idiot.
 
Kyojiro Kagenuma said:
Dude, he literally said Hitler was a good guy, and that the jews were turning all the Germans queer. Fuck Bryce Mitchell. This shouldn't be a discussion. He's a dangerous idiot.
He also helped the children's hospital by giving up his entire purse.
 
None of these really capture it.

He's dumb, but good heart? Not really.
An out-and-out bad person? No, probably not that either.
Both of those things? Again, not really, he's a dumb guy that spoke out because he has hate in his heart for an entire race. Ignorance isn't an excuse.

The correct answer is he's a dumbass.

Not got a good heart, not an outright bad person either.

Just a dumbass.
 
None of those options accurately describes how I feel, at all


I do not hate him. I do hold him in contempt until he realizes what the fuck just happened.
 
i dont "hate" him cause he seems harmless other than say dumb shit

anyone claiming to "hate" him over this is a poser
 
People might shit on him. But here’s another way to look at it. You prefer that he said out in the open or be quiet with those beliefs? At least we all know about his stance.
 
Nope, no hate he is just an idiot.

Probably should not reproduce (again)
 
I do think he means well, and has a "good heart" in most senses of the word. But he is also mentally ill and possibly borderline retarded.
But the best intentions ultimately mean fuck all. What he said was fucked up.
 
i can see where youre conflicted. yeah he was really sweet for donating his money to help children in need. thats undeniable.

but really, praising Hitler as a "good guy"? its the antithesis for what i stand for and what i believe the USA stands for. he done fucked up BAD.

humanity has good and bad in all of us - the Nazis were the first to discover the scientific link between smoking and cancer which is incredibly valuable and has saved a lot of lives. but they also shot and gassed people who they deemed inferior based on some pseudoscience cooked up as an alibi for why things were shitty after WW1. i cannot in any sense excuse what Bryce has said. honestly, he seems like a fucking idiot. if i sat down and talked to him, even though im generally a right leaning person i think he would call me a communist just because i know and have studied history.

in my opinion, Drega, just enjoy the guy's fights. he is a fool and doesnt deserve anyone's sympathy or praise. i hope he comes to his senses.
 
The guy walked out in his last fight to "Cotton eye Joe."

Anyone expecting him to say anything intelligent set their bar too high.

But this latest full tard episode should likely make him blacklisted from speaking on most large audience venues.
 
