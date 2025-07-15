Do people still read emails?

HUGHPHUG

HUGHPHUG

AL CAPS YO
@Steel
Joined
Jun 4, 2013
Messages
25,036
Reaction score
32,390
How many of you still check personal emails, regularly?

Anyone sign up to newsletters that they genuinely look forward to reading, and then actually read them?

Just thinking of expanding something but not sure if email worth the time. Seems like everyone just briefly scrolls social media now, no concentration levels

What about websites you have interests in, not forums, do you still check them regularly?
 
I don’t even read OP’s


I just click on threads based on their titles and hope for the best
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,903
Messages
57,565,836
Members
175,753
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top