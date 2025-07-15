Do people still read emails?

HUGHPHUG
How many of you still check personal emails, regularly?
Anyone sign up to newsletters that they genuinely look forward to reading, and then actually read them?
Just thinking of expanding something but not sure if email worth the time. Seems like everyone just briefly scrolls social media now, no concentration levels
What about websites you have interests in, not forums, do you still check them regularly?
