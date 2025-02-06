  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Do people still die from roids?

Since most professional athletes are on roids now, does that mean we've pretty much mastered safe usage of them?

I mean there are are handful of dudes with heart issues that are way too young to have heart issues, but they are rare. I can only think of Kimbo Slice who died at 42 due to heart attack, and LeBron James' kid having a heart attack at age 18.

Kimbo was obviously a steroid user, and given LeBron's roid history I'm sure his son has access to the good stuff. And the fact that they were all hush-hush about the cause of his heart trouble speaks volumes.

But that's only 2 dudes out of thousands. And there's no proof that roids were the cause of their issues either, so does that mean we've mastered roid usage and dosage to the point where it's not dangerous anymore?
 
Holy Fuck!

Crazy to be reminded that Kimbo was only 42..!

RIP
 
In before “ they can be used smartly in moderation” that old guys on test, anabolics, hgh , cialis, viagra etc love to use
 
Mortality Among Users of Anabolic Steroids (2024)
"We included Danish males who received a doping sanction of 2 years of sports exclusion as part of an AAS antidoping program, identified through sporadic inspections and drug testing in fitness centers in Denmark from January 3, 2006, to March 1, 2018."

"This study included 1189 males sanctioned for doping with AAS and 59 450 male control participants. The mean age among AAS users and control participants was 27.4 (SD, 6.9) years.

During follow-up 33 AAS users died, compared with 578 in the control group, resulting in an HR of 2.81 (95% CI, 1.98-3.99; P < .001)"

"The HR for an unnatural death among AAS users compared with control participants was 3.64 (95% CI, 2.22-5.96; P < .001); for natural death, the HR was 2.24 (95% CI, 1.36-3.70; P = .002)."
 
Not sure about death but they do have an effect

Gordon Ryan is like in his early 30's but looks like a 50+ guy.

He also has stomach issues because of them.
 
I've been watching Sam Sulek destroy himself for a year or so. He's huge but covered in acne and gets out of breath when having a conversation. Those trenboloney sammies are killing the kid. Now you have a whole new generation starting very young because they are watching these guys on YT and want to be like them. Body dysmorphia is rampant.
 
Jesus... Kinbo was three years younger than my current age when he died :eek:

He always seemed so old... well shit.
 
Not from steroids, but from hemorrhoids. It's a pain in the ass
 
is money and fame worth a shorter life, is basically the question all athletes need to ask themselves if they want to compete to be the best.
 
I've never heard about anyone dying or getting really fucked up from SARMS and peptides, despite them being around for decades now. Maybe people switched to those instead?
 
It's a contributing factor (unless we are talking about insulin usage which actually can directly kill you) but so are a magnitude of other things.

I would actually argue I'm at my healthiest when I run a cycle because I'm doing blood work every 4 weeks to get complete panels. So i know when to adjust what and by how much. The heavier cycles were definitely not healthy as even with ancillaries and diet you panels are going to be off.
 
