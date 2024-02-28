Do people really think munhoz beat chito at ufc 292?

RonDante
I saw a comment on here, which made me check the mmadecisions website, and I found that most media and most fans gave the fight 29-28 to munhoz
how? There’s a good argument he won the 2nd round, sure, but 30-27 chito is more realistic than 29-28 munhoz
chitos defence was on point the entire fight. Even when munhoz would land chito would roll with it very well, and he blocked so many shots that maybe sitting cage side you think landed but clearly didn’t. It seemed like munhoz was only really landing leg kicks that had no effect
I really don’t understand what so many people are seeing, and this isn’t coming from some massive chito fan either
