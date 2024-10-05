DO NOT BET UFC 307 Tapology Contest

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
63,167
Reaction score
128,455
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 307 Tapology Contest. Please add to the discussion here.

Welcome to the vBookie MMA Tapology contest.

The rules are simple. Participants will place a Tapology card in the thread. Winners will be determined by the number of correct picks they make, however, if there is a need for a tie breaker, perfect picks will be handled differently. Perfect decision picks will be worth half a point and determining a finish will be worth a full point.

2 million for 1st
1 million for 2nd
500k for 3rd
 
116146-4419761.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 306 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
25
Views
909
Sixstring
Sixstring
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 305 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 304 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 303 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
El Fernas
El Fernas
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 310 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
23
Views
587
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,156
Messages
56,694,745
Members
175,356
Latest member
Amir_Deb_Boy

Share this page

Back
Top