  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 311 Edition

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
64,009
Reaction score
130,394
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 311 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 311 card.

Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Renato Moicano 900
Merab Dvalishvili 240
Jiří Procházka 115
Kevin Holland 110
Raoni Barcelos 750
Serghei Spivac 360
Billy Elekana 300
Diego Ferreira 210
Zachary Reese 164
Ailin Perez 215
Muin Gafurov 440
Ricky Turcios 230
Clayton Carpenter 260
 
Merab Dvalishvili 240
Jiří Procházka 115
Kevin Holland 110
Zachary Reese 164
Ailin Perez 215
Clayton Carpenter 260
Serghei Spivac 360

xuncTQx.gif
 
Merab Dvalishvili 240
Jiří Procházka 115
Kevin Holland 110
Diego Ferreira 210
Zachary Reese 164
Ailin Perez 215
Clayton Carpenter 260
 
Renato Moicano 900
Merab Dvalishvili 240
Jiří Procházka 115
Kevin Holland 110
Diego Ferreira 210
Zachary Reese 164
Ailin Perez 215



 
Merab Dvalishvili 240
Jiří Procházka 115
Diego Ferreira 210
Zachary Reese 164
Ailin Perez 215
Ricky Turcios 230
Clayton Carpenter 260
 
Merab Dvalishvili 240
Jiří Procházka 115
Kevin Holland 110
Serghei Spivac 360
Diego Ferreira 210
Zachary Reese 164
Ailin Perez 215

 
🐶 that won
Merab Dvalishvili 240
Jiří Procházka 115
Raoni Barcelos 750
Ailin Perez 215
Muin Gafurov 440


1st place Cowboy Kurt Angle 4 correct


2nd place 3 correct
kimocomplex
v.kevin
AppliedScience
Myrddin Wild
Doughie99
KDR by RNC
emog2
Krixes
Jackonfire
Dillydilly
helax


3rd place 2 correct

SKYNET
BFoe
Jyodog
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 306 Edition
2
Replies
22
Views
809
subtlySteve
subtlySteve
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 308 Edition
Replies
18
Views
621
v.kevin
v.kevin
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET UFC 311 Tapology Contest
2
Replies
20
Views
630
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 1-18
Replies
19
Views
503
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 309 Edition
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
v.kevin
v.kevin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,169
Messages
56,816,420
Members
175,416
Latest member
joaogodoyc

Share this page

Back
Top