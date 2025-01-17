DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 311 Edition

helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 311 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 311 card.
Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Renato Moicano 900
Merab Dvalishvili 240
Jiří Procházka 115
Kevin Holland 110
Raoni Barcelos 750
Serghei Spivac 360
Billy Elekana 300
Diego Ferreira 210
Zachary Reese 164
Ailin Perez 215
Muin Gafurov 440
Ricky Turcios 230
Clayton Carpenter 260
