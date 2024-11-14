  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 309 Edition

helax

helax

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 309 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 309 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Stipe Miocic 500
Michael Chandler 215
Paul Craig 750
Viviane Araujo 240
James Llontop 600
Jonathan Martinez 120
Jim Miller 150
Roberto Romero 650
Jhonata Diniz 124
Ramiz Brahimaj 122
Bassil Hafez 235
Eduarda Moura 122
 
Paul Craig 750
Viviane Araujo 240
Jonathan Martinez 120
Jhonata Diniz 124
Ramiz Brahimaj 122
Bassil Hafez 235
Eduarda Moura 122


Fo2Fmc.gif
 
Michael Chandler 215
Viviane Araujo 240
Jonathan Martinez 120
Moura 122
Jim Miller 150
Jhonata Diniz 124
Ramiz Brahimaj 122

 
helax said:
Michael Chandler 215
Viviane Araujo 240
Jonathan Martinez 120
Chris Weidman 102
Jim Miller 150
Jhonata Diniz 124
Ramiz Brahimaj 122

Click to expand...

weidman is out
still enough time to change it
 
