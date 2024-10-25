  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 308 Edition

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 308 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 308 card.

Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Max Holloway 210
Robert Whittaker 210
Aleksandar Rakić 310
Dan Ige 240
Armen Petrosyan 145
Ibo Aslan 110
Rafael Dos Anjos 250
Mateusz Rębecki 260
Brunno Ferreira 125
Chris Barnett 550
Victor Hugo 550
Bruno Silva 145
Carlos Leal Miranda 185
 
Max Holloway 210
Robert Whittaker 210
Aleksandar Rakić 310
Dan Ige 240
Armen Petrosyan 145
Ibo Aslan 110
Bruno Silva 145

