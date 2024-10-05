DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 307 Edition

helax
BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2013
- Messages
- 64,267
- Reaction score
- 131,012
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 307 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 307 card.
Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Khalil Rountree Jr 360
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Ketlen Vieira 750
Stephen Thompson 190
Marina Rodriguez 155
Austin Hubbard 120
Ihor Potieria 310
Ovince St Preux 215
Carla Esparza 155
Court McGee 165
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 307 card.
Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Khalil Rountree Jr 360
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Ketlen Vieira 750
Stephen Thompson 190
Marina Rodriguez 155
Austin Hubbard 120
Ihor Potieria 310
Ovince St Preux 215
Carla Esparza 155
Court McGee 165