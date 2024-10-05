  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 307 Edition

helax

helax

BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Aug 10, 2013
Messages
64,267
Reaction score
131,012
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 307 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 307 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Khalil Rountree Jr 360
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Ketlen Vieira 750
Stephen Thompson 190
Marina Rodriguez 155
Austin Hubbard 120
Ihor Potieria 310
Ovince St Preux 215
Carla Esparza 155
Court McGee 165
 
helax said:
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 307 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 307 card.

Pick 7 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Khalil Rountree Jr 360
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Ketlen Vieira 750
Stephen Thompson 190
Marina Rodriguez 155
Austin Hubbard 120
Ihor Potieria 310
Ovince St Preux 215
Carla Esparza 155
Court McGee 165
Click to expand...
Khalil Rountree Jr 360
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Carla Esparza
Ovince St Preux
Marina Rodriguez’s
 
Julianna Pena 140
Jose Aldo 120
Roman Dolidze 132
Stephen Thompson 190
Ovince St Preux 215
Carla Esparza 155
Court McGee 165

QuIA8XJ.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 309 Edition
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 310 Edition
2
Replies
39
Views
835
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 306 Edition
2
Replies
22
Views
831
subtlySteve
subtlySteve
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 305 Edition
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 308 Edition
2
Replies
20
Views
636
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,664
Messages
56,846,531
Members
175,428
Latest member
mogul

Share this page

Back
Top