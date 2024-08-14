DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 305 Edition

helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 304 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.
Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?
Below are the 12 dogs for the UFC 305 card.
Pick 6 out of the 12 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.
Driscus Du Plessis 100
Kai Kara-France 140
Dan Hooker 270
Tai Tuivasa 190
Li Jingliang 275
Valter Walker 115
Ricardo Ramos 126
Casey O'Neil 136
Herbert Burns 550
Alex Reyes 775
Ricky Glenn 163
Jesus Aguilar 200
