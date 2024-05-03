DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 301 Edition

helax

helax

BWR Forever
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 301 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 13 dogs for the UFC 301 card.

Pick 7 out of the 13 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Steve Erceg 160
Jose Aldo 130
Anthony Smith 430
Ihor Potieria 500
Paul Craig 475
Jack Shore 154
Karolina Kowalkiewicz 340
Elves Brener 210
Joaquim Silva 154
Jamie Mullarkey 185
Ernesta Kareckaite 205
Vinc Pichel 750
Kevin Borjas 120
 
Jose Aldo 130
Jack Shore 154
Elves Brener 210
Joaquim Silva 154
Jamie Mullarkey 185
Karolina Kowalkiewicz 340
Kevin Borjas 120

ps. The Gomis fight MIGHT be cancelled due to medical issue with Gomis. Not sure, but just a headsup on that.
 
Steve Erceg 160
Jose Aldo 130
Paul Craig 475
Jack Shore 154
Karolina Kowalkiewicz 340
Joaquim Silva 154
Jamie Mullarkey 185


R.I.P. Gary Floyd. An influential figure in the 80's HC punk scene. His band The Dicks will forever be remembered for their song Hate the Police. Gary eventually moved from Texas to SF and started Sister Double Happiness. I got to see them open for Soundgarden at this bar in St. Louis. He was an ordained priest and once offered to marry me and my gf if we ever made it out to SF. Great guy who will be missed.



Sometime in the early 2000's Gary told me that there was a woman working on a documentary about his old band The Dicks. I mentioned that my band covered Hate the Police. He asked to hear it, then about a week later asked if they could use it in the film. Of course I said yes. Don't know what ever came of the project.



Great write up in the Austin Chronicle
www.austinchronicle.com

Gary Floyd, Scene-Defining Singer of Austin Punks the Dicks, Has Died

WATCH: An exclusive look at Arts+Labor’s in-progress Dicks doc
www.austinchronicle.com www.austinchronicle.com
 
Last edited:
Steve Erceg 160
Jose Aldo 130
Anthony Smith 430
Paul Craig 475
Jack Shore 154
Karolina Kowalkiewicz 340
Jamie Mullarkey 185
hiGBGna.gif

baby-yoda-baby-yoda-happy.gif
 
