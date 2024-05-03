DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 301 Edition

Gary Floyd, Scene-Defining Singer of Austin Punks the Dicks, Has Died WATCH: An exclusive look at Arts+Labor’s in-progress Dicks doc

R.I.P. Gary Floyd. An influential figure in the 80's HC punk scene. His band The Dicks will forever be remembered for their song Hate the Police. Gary eventually moved from Texas to SF and started Sister Double Happiness. I got to see them open for Soundgarden at this bar in St. Louis. He was an ordained priest and once offered to marry me and my gf if we ever made it out to SF. Great guy who will be missed.Sometime in the early 2000's Gary told me that there was a woman working on a documentary about his old band The Dicks. I mentioned that my band covered Hate the Police. He asked to hear it, then about a week later asked if they could use it in the film. Of course I said yes. Don't know what ever came of the project.Great write up in the Austin Chronicle