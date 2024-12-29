Do most fans enjoy the fighting or is it usually the build up?

I see lots of MMA videos from back in the day as well as local fighters posting on their YouTube channel. Some of the fights are pretty decent but it barely has any views. Curios to know if people like the actual martial arts or is the popularity of the UFC is the build up and story of the fighters and clash of personalities that interests the fans?

For example, if prime Conor never talked trash but fought in an exciting manner, how popular would he be?
 
Idk. Don’t give a shit about build up.

But I will say Tiki Ghosn did ok in ufc.
 
Look at how many people discuss Chael and how many people discuss Fedor
 
Poatan is really popular and he’s a man of few words which I cannot understand… unless he lets his fists do the talking
<bullseye>
 
People will always remember great fights but great fights with a story around them as well become mythical.
 
