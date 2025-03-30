Do marriage counselors ever pick a side? I mean, they have to sometimes, right?

Fedorgasm
I know they're never supposed to pick sides, but what about in extreme examples?
Like if the wife shits on her hand and throws it at her husband while he sleeps, then goes next door and fucks the neighbor.
Is the counselor still not allowed to tell the dude to divorce her?
