Do marriage counselors ever pick a side? I mean, they have to sometimes, right?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,256
Reaction score
44,508
I know they're never supposed to pick sides, but what about in extreme examples?

Like if the wife shits on her hand and throws it at her husband while he sleeps, then goes next door and fucks the neighbor.

Is the counselor still not allowed to tell the dude to divorce her?
 
I've wondered this myself. Do they ever just say "You need to divorce that bitch?"
 
Yeah right, like a woman who's trying to work out a marriage with a husband who repeatedly hits her but has been brainwashed into staying with him for the kids. I don't know how my conscience could cope with that.
 
mb23100 said:
I've wondered this myself. Do they ever just say "You need to divorce that bitch?"
Click to expand...
Yeah like what if Johnny Depp and amber heard had a marriage counselor?

So they just have to pretend like both sides are equally reasonable?

Would they have been like,

"Ok, Johnny, you would like Amber to stop defecating in the bed and hitting you with objects. And Amber, you want Johnny to be a more active listener. How do you think you both can get what you want out of this situation?"
 
I'd instigate fights

"How long has he been calling you a puta?"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mixmastermo
Do you have to deal with gaslighting in your life?
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
2K
fica
fica

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,499
Messages
57,100,923
Members
175,539
Latest member
chemicals

Share this page

Back
Top