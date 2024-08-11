Do less than half or more than half of grapplers train striking.

Ok so I'm curious to know if your average grappler also trains striking or has a striking background as well.

I know it would not be accurate to come up with a certain percentage of people who also train striking so I'm just wondering if it's about half or less than half or more than half.



All I know is back in the day I trained at an MMA gym and most of the grapplers also trained striking.



Got back into a BJJ gym last year and they had a striking program but half as many people attended the striking sessions than the grappling sessions.



Now I train at a gym that has cut out their striking program and I asked a coach how many people either train striking or have a striking background at that gym and he said only about half dozen.