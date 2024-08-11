Do less than half or more than half of grapplers train striking.

Ok so I'm curious to know if your average grappler also trains striking or has a striking background as well.
I know it would not be accurate to come up with a certain percentage of people who also train striking so I'm just wondering if it's about half or less than half or more than half.

All I know is back in the day I trained at an MMA gym and most of the grapplers also trained striking.

Got back into a BJJ gym last year and they had a striking program but half as many people attended the striking sessions than the grappling sessions.

Now I train at a gym that has cut out their striking program and I asked a coach how many people either train striking or have a striking background at that gym and he said only about half dozen.
 
Grapplers globally? Probably less then 10%. Those dedicated to competitive Judo or wrestling, and the vast majority of hobbyists train their discipline and thats all. They have no reason or interest to do striking.

If you mean grapplers who train in an MMA gym or who train BJJ then the percentage would be a bit higher due to the historic association with MMA but even here with the popularity of sport BJJ being a thing now it would be less than it was maybe 10 years ago. Hard to estimate a figure but definitely way less than half, I would guess about 20% max.
 
I've trained since 2009, and did a couple of years of boxing. I have basically zero interest in striking.
 
