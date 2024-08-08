Do I have a chance with this girl?

Slothbroth

Jul 4, 2023
384
613
After long and careful consideration, I asked out the girl at my favorite lunch spot. It was something I had to think about first because I didn't want to ruin my favorite lunch spot for myself by making her uncomfortable and turning the vibe awkward.

Fortunately, she was really sweet about it. She told me that she is really young. I don't know her exact age but she has a tattoo so over 18. I'm in my early 40s.I immediately said that I understood and that I appreciated the relationship I already had with her making my lunch and that I didn't want to compromise that and that I hoped I didn't make her uncomfortable. She smiled and said that it was ok and that she appreciated it.

Since then, she has made a point to be nice to me, making eye contact, smiling at me, telling me to have a nice day and saying my name. I'm socially.. kind of dumb. I can't tell the difference between a friendly polite waitress who is just doing her job vs a woman who is actually into me. My impression is that, usually, if a woman doesn't have romantic interest in you then they will be a little cold to send the message that it's not going to happen. She is being really sweet to me though and will go out of her way to say my name and tell me to have a good day, even if she's helping another customer.

She is the most beautiful woman in the world to me. I would pretty much do anything to be with her.

She kind of looks like Jennifer Connelly but her face is different, prettier, with more full lips and Disney princess eyes. I think of an old fashioned beauty when I see her. These pictures I googled are not exactly what she looks like but are similar to her features in some ways.

7e1e9be24ae74214cf9791d55d5d7a34.jpg

Beautiful-Victorian-Woman-With-Perfect-Cemetery-Face-47266179-1.png

b8a0a56a04acc9ab6e6308714669ea90.jpg

Based on the situation, do you think I might have a chance or am I clinging to false hope? She seems like she is receptive to me. She smiles at me and says "have a good day slothbroth" in a feminine, lilting tone and I feel happy for the rest of the day after that. I have been working out more recently and I stopped smoking weed again to see if it helps improve my interactions with her.
 
You took a shot and she politely turned you down. You were cool about it which makes her think of you in a positive light.

She’s not into dating you, but she probably thinks you’re sweet.
 
She will seek you out for private conversation if you have a shot. If you can sit there and eat your meal without her walking over and volunteering information about her day, she is just being nice. Waitresses get hit on constantly.
 
Sounds like she has a fetish where it turns her on to say no and it doesn’t stop you.
 
Prolly not, but if this is the dynamic that attracts or pulls you to self improvement & maybe a friendship or emergency dick, then don’t ruin it either way.

Just realize that & keep getting in better shape & whatnot, so you can maybe find another gal.

But yeah, most likely gonna be unrequited.
 
She wants you to follow her home and surprise her by climbing in her window and hiding under the bed, when she hops into bed jump out and go boo, it’s obvious as night is dark
 
Women who go out of their way to talk to you, be nice to you, touch you, be close to you, etc etc shit like that yes they like you.

Being socially intelligent enough to pick up when women like you without them being overt about it is like shooting fish in a barrel.

Next time when you're having a conversation with her, and if she's smiling and laughing or basically at the peak of the conversation ask her for phone number. Wait for the right time and conversation for when it appears she's in her best mood to ask.
 
She's not interested in you and she has to be there, it's her place of work, either find somewhere else to eat or just be polite back and get on with your life.
 
