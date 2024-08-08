Do I have a chance with this girl?

Spoiler









After long and careful consideration, I asked out the girl at my favorite lunch spot. It was something I had to think about first because I didn't want to ruin my favorite lunch spot for myself by making her uncomfortable and turning the vibe awkward.Fortunately, she was really sweet about it. She told me that she is really young. I don't know her exact age but she has a tattoo so over 18. I'm in my early 40s.I immediately said that I understood and that I appreciated the relationship I already had with her making my lunch and that I didn't want to compromise that and that I hoped I didn't make her uncomfortable. She smiled and said that it was ok and that she appreciated it.Since then, she has made a point to be nice to me, making eye contact, smiling at me, telling me to have a nice day and saying my name. I'm socially.. kind of dumb. I can't tell the difference between a friendly polite waitress who is just doing her job vs a woman who is actually into me. My impression is that, usually, if a woman doesn't have romantic interest in you then they will be a little cold to send the message that it's not going to happen. She is being really sweet to me though and will go out of her way to say my name and tell me to have a good day, even if she's helping another customer.She is the most beautiful woman in the world to me. I would pretty much do anything to be with her.She kind of looks like Jennifer Connelly but her face is different, prettier, with more full lips and Disney princess eyes. I think of an old fashioned beauty when I see her. These pictures I googled are not exactly what she looks like but are similar to her features in some ways.Based on the situation, do you think I might have a chance or am I clinging to false hope? She seems like she is receptive to me. She smiles at me and says "have a good day slothbroth" in a feminine, lilting tone and I feel happy for the rest of the day after that. I have been working out more recently and I stopped smoking weed again to see if it helps improve my interactions with her.