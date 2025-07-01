Elections Do Democrats need to go further left or become more moderate in order to win again?

Do Democrats need to go full bore towards the left or do they need to become more moderate in order to win elections in the future? There's excitement and momentum for politicians like Mamdani, Bernie and AOC, but is that excitement only coming from the people in the far left? Or do you think they can bring in "middle America," the area between CA and NY?
 
Mr Holmes said:
I personally don't see how they expect to win over moderates and independents by going further to the left.
They don't need to do anything to get unengaged people to vote.

I know lots of 'moderates.' They either don't vote or vote for the same party they've been voting for since they were 18 just out of habit.

Neither side actually wants all those people who don't vote to start voting because they can't be sure who those guys will vote for.

People are also very resistant to switching sides because their egos won't allow them to admit they were wrong last time.
 
Once BBB passes and we feel the effects like people losing healthcare there is no world where moderates have a chance. Hell even now it’s too late. Even the libs want fighters
 
There's only two major types of leftists in america right now:

1. Starbucks consumerists whose sole understating of the left is through identity politics, that make vague gestures towards other issues like labor and economics but at the same time clap like seals towards any megacorporation that puts gays, trannies and interracial couples in their advertisement. it's the ones you hear saying shit like "who's gonna wipe our asses if there's no migration??". their only political motivation is to take over any meeting of any kind and ask about "awareness for trans children" or "there need to be more obese black women in advertising ". these are the ones that you hear talk about diversity all the time. their idea of a community project is to paint a mural about the struggle of black people.

2. retarded brainwashed tankies that worship China without knowing a goddamn thing about it, that can be easily manipulated into violence and who think scratching a tesla is beinga part of "the resistance". most are jobless and dumb and are living out of their daddy's pocket, who probably works at a corporation these losers claim to hate.


these are the ones driving the democrat party now. there are also normal democrats, but they'd get shouted down immediately if they come in contact with the above groups, and are relegated to the role of captive hostage vote cause on the other side there's maga.

that's about it. that's all there is.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Both sides will continue to get more extreme because those are the people who care about issues - the radicals.

The moderate majority mostly doesn't bother to vote.
the moderate majority is often deterred from voting because of activist types and radicals.
most people dont want to be browbeaten into voting a particular way. "youre racist if you dont vote Democrat" or "youre a traitor if you dont vote MAGA" are not statements that convince.
unfortunately the loudest voices get the most attention. and they are often the dumbest voices.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
They don't need to do anything to get unengaged people to vote.

I know lots of 'moderates.' They either don't vote or vote for the same party they've been voting for since they were 18 just out of habit.

Neither side actually wants all those people who don't vote to start voting because they can't be sure who those guys will vote for.

People are also very resistant to switching sides because their egos won't allow them to admit they were wrong last time.
If that were true swing states wouldn't actually swing.
 
Obviously going further left wouldn't help them, and is what cause their trouble in the first place. The far left are a minority and will already show up and "vote blue no matter who" anyway, which is why they haven't even had a legit primary in at least 17 years. They need both the far lefty voters and a lot of moderate voters, and the moderate voters won't show up for a far left nutjob candidate, but the far left nutjob voters will still show up for a more moderate dem candidate because their entire world view is based on who they hate, so they just need reddit and a couple celebrities to scare them by saying "the GOP is going to ____" to get them to vote someone they don't even like.
 
Mostly move to the left on economics, social stuff doesn't need to be necessarily shift much, but more be presented differently or de-emphasized.
Mr Holmes said:
I personally don't see how they expect to win over moderates and independents by going further to the left.
These groups tend to favor leftist economic policies.
Fox by the Sea said:
There's only two major types of leftists in america right now:

1. Starbucks consumerists whose sole understating of the left is through identity politics, that make vague gestures towards other issues like labor and economics but at the same time clap like seals towards any megacorporation that puts gays, trannies and interracial couples in their advertisement. it's the ones you hear saying shit like "who's gonna wipe our asses if there's no migration??". their only political motivation is to take over any meeting of any kind and ask about "awareness for trans children" or "there need to be more obese black women in advertising ". these are the ones that you hear talk about diversity all the time. their idea of a community project is to paint a mural about the struggle of black people.

2. retarded brainwashed tankies that worship China without knowing a goddamn thing about it, that can be easily manipulated into violence and who think scratching a tesla is beinga part of "the resistance". most are jobless and dumb and are living out of their daddy's pocket, who probably works at a corporation these losers claim to hate.


these are the ones driving the democrat party now. there are also normal democrats, but they'd get shouted down immediately if they come in contact with the above groups, and are relegated to the role of captive hostage vote cause on the other side there's maga.

that's about it. that's all there is.
I see Elizabeth Warren doesn't exist in your understanding of America lol
 
F1980 said:
Do Democrats need to go full bore towards the left or do they need to become more moderate in order to win elections in the future? There's excitement and momentum for politicians like Mamdani, Bernie and AOC, but is that excitement only coming from the people in the far left? Or do you think they can bring in "middle America," the area between CA and NY?
I think trump overwhelmingly grabbed the attention of voters who are afraid of the idea of a shifting demographics in america. They see Obama, the DEI, Mexicans etc

trumps/maga harkens the grift of a white christian nation from the 50s.

trump will make a few billion off his gullible supporters and decimate the country.

opposition probably only needs a moderate white male to pick up whatever disaster trump leaves in his wake.
 
Blastbeat said:
the moderate majority is often deterred from voting because of activist types and radicals.
most people dont want to be browbeaten into voting a particular way. "youre racist if you dont vote Democrat" or "youre a traitor if you dont vote MAGA" are not statements that convince.
unfortunately the loudest voices get the most attention. and they are often the dumbest voices.
I mean, search the word 'traitor' on here. It's all lefties saying that. That's been their big thing since Jan 6th
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
I mean, search the word 'traitor' on here. It's all lefties saying that. That's been their big thing since Jan 6th
i live in a red county so i deal with uninformed rednecks a lot.
i moved away from a city where i dealt with uninformed liberals.
not gonna ever vote Dem or Repub again until one party changes their shit up. fuck em.
 
The Dems lost last time for going far left and if they try it again, they would lose by a larger margin.

Lots of people didn't like Trump. He would have lost to a senile Biden or half way decent candidate.
 
