There's only two major types of leftists in america right now:



1. Starbucks consumerists whose sole understating of the left is through identity politics, that make vague gestures towards other issues like labor and economics but at the same time clap like seals towards any megacorporation that puts gays, trannies and interracial couples in their advertisement. it's the ones you hear saying shit like "who's gonna wipe our asses if there's no migration??". their only political motivation is to take over any meeting of any kind and ask about "awareness for trans children" or "there need to be more obese black women in advertising ". these are the ones that you hear talk about diversity all the time. their idea of a community project is to paint a mural about the struggle of black people.



2. retarded brainwashed tankies that worship China without knowing a goddamn thing about it, that can be easily manipulated into violence and who think scratching a tesla is beinga part of "the resistance". most are jobless and dumb and are living out of their daddy's pocket, who probably works at a corporation these losers claim to hate.





these are the ones driving the democrat party now. there are also normal democrats, but they'd get shouted down immediately if they come in contact with the above groups, and are relegated to the role of captive hostage vote cause on the other side there's maga.



that's about it. that's all there is.