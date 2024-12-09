Do Buckley have his chance against Colby?

Is Colby too washed ? Or is Buckley legitimately have his chance ? We might see…
 
Buckley most likely wins, Covington seems almost washed up but not quite, yet. 1-2 more losses and retire type situation.
 
I hope so.

I'd like to see him catch Colby Cheese, but I think Buckley is pretty mediocre TBH.
 
Buckley is underrated, even his wrestling. Also when was the last time Colby put on a real wrestling clinic? Masvidal was basically retired and never really known for his TDD. Buckley should be a favorite.
 
I say the opposite.

The question is... Colby retires after getting KTFOed?
 
Versez said:
It’s a serious thinking. Never thought Buckley could hit up the top 5. Now here it is
Respectfully :

Covington's las ranked win was in 2020 and he has lost 3 o his last 5.

His top ranking is unmerited. He is inactive and has no quality wins since he beat Woodley 4 years ago.

Someone like Buckley is exactly who Colby should be fighting....

To prove this is true ? If Buckley wins he will not move directly to Covington's high ranking position.
 
Ares Black said:
He's French Canadian, Sherbro. Cut him some slack.
Computers and phones are always here to help us, in fact if I spell a word wrong it finishes the sentence for me even faster.
 
Buckley is a solid fighter but Colbys cardio is too much for anyone.
 
