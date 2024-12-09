Do Buckley have his chance against Colby?

It’s a serious thinking. Never thought Buckley could hit up the top 5. Now here it isRandom thought of the day.
Colby
iswas a championan interim title holder for a reasonwhole 91 days, not sure if buckley can keep up
He's French Canadian, Sherbro. Cut him some slack.
It's more accurate to say he isn't a champion for a reason.Colby is a champion for a reason, not sure if buckley can keep up
