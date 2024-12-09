Do Buckley have his chance against Colby?

Versez said: It’s a serious thinking. Never thought Buckley could hit up the top 5. Now here it is Click to expand...

Respectfully :Covington's las ranked win was in 2020 and he has lost 3 o his last 5.His top ranking is unmerited. He is inactive and has no quality wins since he beat Woodley 4 years ago.Someone like Buckley is exactly who Colby should be fighting....To prove this is true ? If Buckley wins he will not move directly to Covington's high ranking position.