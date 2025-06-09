Do both Weili and Shevenko have anything else to prove to be the WMMA GOATs in their weight class?

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 4,141
- Reaction score
- 1,663
Shevenko has wiped out her division long ago, and avenged her loss against Alexa Grasso. The only one left for her is basically Natalia Silva.
Weili will always have the losses against Rose on her resume. If they were to meet again, and if Weili wins that makes it 2-1. Her having the last win means even more as she’s improved throughout time. There’s nobody really left for her after that.
Both have cleaned their division. Without them, the business of WMMA wouldn’t be as strong and will need to be carried by the weight of Kayla vs Nunes, and who knows who’s left for Kayla after that if she wins.
Weili will always have the losses against Rose on her resume. If they were to meet again, and if Weili wins that makes it 2-1. Her having the last win means even more as she’s improved throughout time. There’s nobody really left for her after that.
Both have cleaned their division. Without them, the business of WMMA wouldn’t be as strong and will need to be carried by the weight of Kayla vs Nunes, and who knows who’s left for Kayla after that if she wins.