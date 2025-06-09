Do both Weili and Shevenko have anything else to prove to be the WMMA GOATs in their weight class?

Shevenko has wiped out her division long ago, and avenged her loss against Alexa Grasso. The only one left for her is basically Natalia Silva.

Weili will always have the losses against Rose on her resume. If they were to meet again, and if Weili wins that makes it 2-1. Her having the last win means even more as she’s improved throughout time. There’s nobody really left for her after that.

Both have cleaned their division. Without them, the business of WMMA wouldn’t be as strong and will need to be carried by the weight of Kayla vs Nunes, and who knows who’s left for Kayla after that if she wins.
 
Joanna's legacy is stronger than weilis IMO. Weili is too inactive joanna still has more title defenses than her and in a shorter amount of time.

Valentina still has silva, barber, blanchefield left to fight. she's obviously already far and beyond goat at WFW and In WMMA is debateable, She has 10 title fight wins
 
Joanna's legacy is stronger than weilis IMO. Weili is too inactive joanna still has more title defenses than her and in a shorter amount of time.

Valentina still has silva, barber, blanchefield left to fight. she's obviously already far and beyond goat at WFW and In WMMA is debateable, She has 10 title fight wins
Barber?
 
Weili is always going to have the losses against Rose hanging over her {<diva}
 
If Rose wouldn't be that mentally weak, she would be goat at Weili's weight class, by making weight.
Weili is 35 and Rose 32, doubtful that Weili wins a 3rd match after losing two.
But Rose could always show up with a brainfog no show.
 
Valentina is 1-2* vs Grasso so they need to fight at least 2 times more (preferably in main events) and she needs to win them all to prove she's decisively better
<GrassoBless>

(*Grasso W is the most common result on media and fan scorecards for the second fight)
 
Val never beat Nico Montaño for the belt, so she's still a paper champ 🥈 💃🏼
<bye>
 
