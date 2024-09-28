Social Do bangers and mash stop being bangers and mash when you take it out of Britain

So I have been locked in the argument that the Dutch dinner Stampot is essentially just what happens when you try to make bangers and mash with the ingredients readily available in the Netherlands. I mean, Dutch patats are intrinsically watery and you don't find sausages like those in the UK too often you are more likely to have Frikandel or brockwurst more readily available . If you add any gravy or liquid to mash in the Netherlands it turns on the cusp of becoming a soup so often potatoes need to e padded out with some kind of vedgetable. Unless I buy british food supplies I can't seem to make regular bangers and mash. I am wondering if this is universal. Are brit bangers and mash a staple food in the USSA or does attempting to make it using American ingredients lead to some mutated off spring of B and M?

It never would have occured to me to make Stampot outside NL. Seems everytime here I grab a sausage and potatoe it by default becomes stampot.

be right back gonna eat a raw pickled herring
 
Yes. It's called cultural appropriation, colonizer.

Wake up.
 
I don't think I ever made sausages with mash potatoes
 
Natural Order said:
Fight me irl
giphy.webp
 
Mi nuh unnuhstand all di banger n mash talk fam no disrespect but ting confusin' from di get go 🤯🧠
 
If you're not adding baked beans and sculpting it all into a volcano you're not really getting the bangers and mash experience.
 
Yeah, it becomes sausage, mustard, and sauerkraut instead.
 
