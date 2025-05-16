Do Asian women actually age? She is 52

Nah they don't. I met this Vietnamese girl in a college class when we were around 21/22, I'd ride with her to the liquor store on our break and I'd get snacks and she'd smoke weed. I went to her wedding when we were around 29/30 and she looked the same as she did at 21/22. Fast forward to 20 years after we met, she has 2 kids and she looks the same <Fedor23>
 
They look 20 until they turn 60, and then look 80 lol.

joking aside, asian womens ages the best no doubt.

got dozens and dozens of asians friend,
and could show you pictures of a few of them,
in their 40s who still get ask for ID when buying alcohol or else lol.
 
Sonny Qc said:
They look 20 until they turn 60, and then look 80 lol.

joking aside, asian womens ages the best no doubt.

got dozens and dozens of asians friend,
and could show you pictures of a few of them,
in their 40s who still get ask for ID when buying alcohol or else lol.
Click to expand...
Its definitely unfair...all women fall off a cliff at some point but for Asians it seems that cliff is way back.

This is what I am more used to seeing.
kelly_1563696870__rend_4_3.jpg
 
My wife's Asian and definitely looks younger than she is.
 
TheMaster said:
Its definitely unfair...all women fall off a cliff at some point but for Asians it seems that cliff is way back.

This is what I am more used to seeing.
View attachment 1095299
Click to expand...
Yikes.

1000036463.jpg


This looks like she wore prosthetics to change into pic on right and make a white version of Big Mommas House.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,828
Messages
57,306,417
Members
175,631
Latest member
zvornu

Share this page

Back
Top