What’s the most baffling thing in this whole trump debacle is the constant postings about the “globalist agenda”. Which is kind of confusing to me because the country that ran the world openly and in the shadows since I was alive has been America. So I’m wondering who the fuck are the globalists if not America?
Who has created and funded the most international organisations for their own gain besides America? Who has toppled governments, replaced leaders and created new countries besides America? Who has made fake stories just invade countries besides America?
Who the fuck are these globalists if not America?
