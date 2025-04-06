International Do Americans realise they are the globalist boogeyman they are afraid of?

tastaylvr

Jan 3, 2017
5,116
5,989
What’s the most baffling thing in this whole trump debacle is the constant postings about the “globalist agenda”. Which is kind of confusing to me because the country that ran the world openly and in the shadows since I was alive has been America. So I’m wondering who the fuck are the globalists if not America?

Who has created and funded the most international organisations for their own gain besides America? Who has toppled governments, replaced leaders and created new countries besides America? Who has made fake stories just invade countries besides America?

Who the fuck are these globalists if not America?
 
Every country has done dumb shit. I'd much rather the US be the superpower than the alternatives (Russia/China). The current fiasco makes that a bit of a bitter pill to swallow, however.
 
Neph said:
Every country has done dumb shit. I'd much rather the US be the superpower than the alternatives (Russia/China). The current fiasco makes that a bit of a bitter pill to swallow, however.
Click to expand...

FWIW I agree but I just don’t understand the fear mongering about the “globalist agenda”.

Which country or group are as powerful as America? It’s like ghengis khan or Alexander the Great saying there is a dark power controlling the world. Like mfker that’s you…

Ps : the world will definitely be worse if China or Russia become the global super powers after America gives up all their soft/hard power.
 
tastaylvr said:
FWIW I agree but I just don’t understand the fear mongering about the “globalist agenda”.

Which country or group are as powerful as America?

Ps : the world will definitely be worse if China or Russia become the global super powers after America gives up all their soft/hard power.
Click to expand...

My opinion is that the 'globalist agenda' is intentionally ambiguous and fits into a long line of pseudo-conspiracy theorist concepts. At its core, it fulfils people's needs to blame other things.
 
