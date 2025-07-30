Is it possible that not all humans are truly sentient in the way we understand it? Or at least, could some people experience a significantly reduced or different form of sentience?



When we look at the world, with all the violence, wars, exploitation, and indifference to suffering, it becomes hard to understand how people can commit or tolerate such acts if they are fully conscious and feeling beings. Is this all just a result of ideology and conditioning? Or is there something deeper going on, like a lack of inner experience, empathy, or moral awareness?



Philosophers and scientists still debate what consciousness really is and how it works. So maybe it is not so far-fetched to ask whether there could be people who seem human on the outside but lack the rich inner world most of us assume everyone has.



I am not trying to dehumanize anyone or make harsh judgments. I am just opening up a space to explore the idea from a philosophical and psychological perspective.



What do you think?

Is sentience something every human truly has?

Could people who commit horrible acts lack some key part of awareness or empathy?

Do we too easily assume that everyone feels and experiences life in the same deep way?