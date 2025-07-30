  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Do All Humans Experience Sentience the Same Way?

Why did you

Why did you

reacted to your reaction
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
13,018
Reaction score
7,811
Is it possible that not all humans are truly sentient in the way we understand it? Or at least, could some people experience a significantly reduced or different form of sentience?

When we look at the world, with all the violence, wars, exploitation, and indifference to suffering, it becomes hard to understand how people can commit or tolerate such acts if they are fully conscious and feeling beings. Is this all just a result of ideology and conditioning? Or is there something deeper going on, like a lack of inner experience, empathy, or moral awareness?

Philosophers and scientists still debate what consciousness really is and how it works. So maybe it is not so far-fetched to ask whether there could be people who seem human on the outside but lack the rich inner world most of us assume everyone has.

I am not trying to dehumanize anyone or make harsh judgments. I am just opening up a space to explore the idea from a philosophical and psychological perspective.

What do you think?
Is sentience something every human truly has?
Could people who commit horrible acts lack some key part of awareness or empathy?
Do we too easily assume that everyone feels and experiences life in the same deep way?
 
We already know as humans we do not. We have autistic people all over the spectrum that experience things differently. We know many of the most vile serial killers lack empathy and have personality disorders that make them see the world differently. They are even proving now many Trans and Gender fluid people are autistic.
 
It's all of the above. All factors go into shaping human behavior. We are all not the same, and that's clear. We walk on 2 legs and need to eat, sleep, and go to the bathroom. But beyond that races, religion, cultures, and people are very different, and it's probably the reason borders existed in the 1st place.
 
I look at you all as NPCs in a world designed specifically for me.

Is that wrong?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,852
Messages
57,629,107
Members
175,780
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top