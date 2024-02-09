Elections DNC goes after RFK and PAC via the FEC

The DNC is apparently scared of RFKjr and now sicking their lawyers, with unlimited money, on him.

In summary, a PAC supporting RFKjr is allocating 10-15 million bucks on a ballot access initiative to get signatures requesting RFK on the ballot. He needs signatures to get in the ballot as an independent.

DNC says that PACs cannot coordinate with a campaign.

PAC and RFK assure they are working independently and all their get out the vote initiatives are not coordinating with the campaign itself. Both say this is legal means to drain up funds.

 
