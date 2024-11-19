  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Elections DNC axes staffers with ONE day's notice and no severance

The Democratic National Committee workers’ union on Monday condemned layoffs by the organization, saying permanent employees were terminated last week with one day’s notice and no severance pay.
One day’s notice, no severance—the DNC fights for workers, just not their own.
DNC Staff Union (@dncstaffunion.bsky.social)

One day’s notice, no severance—the DNC fights for workers, just not their own. Full statement below:
Lol. The party of the workers. Just despicable. Imagine being laid off right before Christmas with ONE day's notice.

Stay classy, democrats.
 
I guess getting shit canned with no severance is better than Harris campaign workers who did work, but got stiffed because she burned through $1.2 billion in 3 months making it rain on Puff Daddy's party guests to endorse her.
 
