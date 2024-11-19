ColemanwastheGOAT
The Democratic National Committee workers’ union on Monday condemned layoffs by the organization, saying permanent employees were terminated last week with one day’s notice and no severance pay.
One day’s notice, no severance—the DNC fights for workers, just not their own.
One day’s notice, no severance—the DNC fights for workers, just not their own. Full statement below:
Lol. The party of the workers. Just despicable. Imagine being laid off right before Christmas with ONE day's notice.
Stay classy, democrats.