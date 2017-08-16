DNA Tests to find out about ancestry:

Strange King

Strange King

Strange Music
@Silver
Joined
Mar 14, 2014
Messages
11,107
Reaction score
1
Has anyone done this or know about it?

I have recently been looking into it for my wife, she was curious about her heritage.

The first one i heard of was 23 and me. It was $99 for just ancestry and $199 to also find out about genetic health, all the way to find out if there is baldness in your family.

I then started doing other researches and came across, ancestry dna, ancestry.com, myheritage, kincore.

any recommendations or just tips that you know or heard of
 
I used ancestry DNA. I got it on sale for 80 dollars. Most of it could have easily been guessed by my family names (German and Irish) but I also found out I have some Spanish and Norwegian blood, which is cool. You should get it.
 
Sure did. 98 percent and some change white. The 1. Whatever percent was Italian which is kinda gross.
 
I havent yet a few of my friends have.. seemed to be pretty accurate as one of them basically new what he was. they used ancestry and it was like 70-80 bucks i think ..also is your wife hot?
 
I was thinking about doing the Ancestry DNA the next time I see it on sale.
 
what do these websites do to find out, that we can't find out on our own?
 
National Geographic has a DNA test also.
 
kevy2pale said:
a dna test
Click to expand...

lol, i guess it was kind of a stupid question to ask. i was more wondering what device they use to scan the dna sample. i presume it's some crazy-expensive contraption.
 
IIIIIIII said:
lol, i guess it was kind of a stupid question to ask. i was more wondering what device they use to scan the dna sample. i presume it's some crazy-expensive contraption.
Click to expand...
oh I have no idea on that part
 
I actually just checked the mail and got my kit from ancestryDNA and then saw this thread... My grandmother had one sent to me as a gift, I'm interested to see what it says as my mom remarried and I was adopted by my step-dad at a young age, grew-up always thinking I was half-Mexican but re-connected with my real dad after all of these years and found out his father was Cherokee. Should have the results in a few weeks.
 
I'm actually surprised there are so many people interested. Must just be me, but I don't care what so ever.
 
I intend to take one of these tests the next time I visit the US, but I'm still debating myself on whether I should get AncestryDNA or 23andMe.

Anyone know which one is better?
 
I did the DNA test from ancestry.com. It's cool but the results are broad. I say do it.
I'm much more interested in my family tree which they don't offer. You got to do it yourself and I've come to dead ends.
What site is best for family trees? I've heard the Mormons have some of the best records.
 
my superior western european bloodline has been untainted with the filth of foreign scum for centuries, i dont need to see it written out to know its true.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,052
Messages
55,253,496
Members
174,706
Latest member
zairu

Share this page

Back
Top