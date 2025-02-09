Rumored Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev 3 to take place in Russia

Who wins the Trilogy?

Confirmed by Turki Alalshikh (swipe):




UPDATE:

 
is this warranted, i know its officially 1-1 but i think Bivol has his number, its clear that Berb cant hurt him enough to stop him or put him down at this point, and clearly cant outbox him
 
treelo said:
is this warranted, i know its officially 1-1 but i think Bivol has his number, its clear that Berb cant hurt him enough to stop him or put him down at this point, and clearly cant outbox him
I get what you mean from a fan perspective, but I personally think Beterbiev should get an opportunity for the trilogy at this stage of his career.
On paper it’s 1-1 after all.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
I get what you mean from a fan perspective, but I personally think Beterbiev should get an opportunity for the trilogy at this stage of his career.
On paper it’s 1-1 after all.
i think it will be more of the same, i had Bivol winning both of the first 2 fights, the first was a lot closer than the second, which IMO just means that Bivol was able to adjust more, i cant see any other outcome with him being even older again this time round
 
2 very close competitive fights.

Literally some had Biv winning both, some had Beterbiev winning both.

Might as well do the trilogy now while they still can, and hopefully both will be making bank.

Probably take Bivol by 8-4 or something.
 
LEWIS540 said:
2 very close competitive fights.

Literally some had Biv winning both, some had Beterbiev winning both.

Might as well do the trilogy now while they still can, and hopefully both will be making bank.

Probably take Bivol by 8-4 or something.
yeah, i get it, i just dont see any clamour for it, its obviously a fight that the turki fella wants to see because otherwise i dont think it would be happening, everyone seems pretty convinced that the first close was extremely close and could have gone either way, but the second was a lot more clear cut, i dont know what Beterbiev can do to change the outcome

It will be interesting to see the direction boxing takes in the next year or so, with Usyk v Dubois 2 being in the UK and not part of Rihad season type thing, will turki just start to cheery pick fights he wants to see going forwards, it looks like he has already dropped Dana White
 
treelo said:
yeah, i get it, i just dont see any clamour for it, its obviously a fight that the turki fella wants to see because otherwise i dont think it would be happening, everyone seems pretty convinced that the first close was extremely close and could have gone either way, but the second was a lot more clear cut, i dont know what Beterbiev can do to change the outcome

It will be interesting to see the direction boxing takes in the next year or so, with Usyk v Dubois 2 being in the UK and not part of Rihad season type thing, will turki just start to cheery pick fights he wants to see going forwards, it looks like he has already dropped Dana White
Yeah. Outside of an unlikely KO, Bivol should take it pretty comfortably. Hard to say if he has a granite chin because he rarely gets hit, and when he does he is very good at weathering it.

Same time, just feel trilogy fights are about the best things in combat sports between two generational warriors.

Let them do it and give them both 10m, imo.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Yeah. Outside of an unlikely KO, Bivol should take it pretty comfortably. Hard to say if he has a granite chin because he rarely gets hit, and when he does he is very good at weathering it.

Same time, just feel trilogy fights are about the best things in combat sports between two generational warriors.

Let them do it and give them both 10m, imo.
and nobody else seems to want to fight these pair i guess, i wouldnt be surprised if we see the pair of them retire after they are finished with each other, especially with the amount they will have earnt
 
treelo said:
i think it will be more of the same, i had Bivol winning both of the first 2 fights, the first was a lot closer than the second, which IMO just means that Bivol was able to adjust more, i cant see any other outcome with him being even older again this time round
I saw it the same way, though the first fight was kind of a toss-up for me. I couldn’t really complain when Artur got his hand raised
 
Counting on Biev to take big risks and really go for it -or out on his shield
 
treelo said:
and nobody else seems to want to fight these pair i guess, i wouldnt be surprised if we see the pair of them retire after they are finished with each other, especially with the amount they will have earnt
175 is lacking in talent.
Benavidez will be there to clean up whoever comes out of the trilogy
 
So Bivol could have easily fought Benavidez rather than dropping his belt. What a duck.
 
