LEWIS540 said: 2 very close competitive fights.



Literally some had Biv winning both, some had Beterbiev winning both.



Might as well do the trilogy now while they still can, and hopefully both will be making bank.



Probably take Bivol by 8-4 or something. Click to expand...

yeah, i get it, i just dont see any clamour for it, its obviously a fight that the turki fella wants to see because otherwise i dont think it would be happening, everyone seems pretty convinced that the first close was extremely close and could have gone either way, but the second was a lot more clear cut, i dont know what Beterbiev can do to change the outcomeIt will be interesting to see the direction boxing takes in the next year or so, with Usyk v Dubois 2 being in the UK and not part of Rihad season type thing, will turki just start to cheery pick fights he wants to see going forwards, it looks like he has already dropped Dana White