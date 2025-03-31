Social Dj Vlad asks Michael Jai White if he's ever been nominated for an Academy Award,. HAHA

How can he ask that question with a straight face?

I havent checked his wikipedia but did Steven Seagal ever get nominated?

This is outrageous. A grown man cannot possibly entertain the thought that a C grade martial arts actor has been nominated.


 
There sure have been a lot of threads about this one particular interview with Michael Jai White.

Farming for clicks?
 
I thought he got nominated for The Green Mile?
 
Vlad was prolly distracted as he was trying to figure out a way to work in his kilo story, aint nothing Vlad loves more in this world than telling his guests about that time he tried to buy a kilo of cocaine

"Ok, Pablo Escobar, you moved 1 billion tons of coke and made a trillion dollars and murdered 1,000 people in cold blood during your career as a worldwide super villain but I feel you cause I once gave my friend money for a kilo one time and..."
 
Intermission said:
Haha. Mr don't punch me in the face Kyokushin black belt
He challenged to Mike Perry. Any rules, anytime, any place but i don't remember Perry talking about it lol
Maybe he did but i didn't see it
 
