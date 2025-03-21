Dj Tiesto staying young.

Frode Falch
How does this guy stay so young both in spirits and looks? He is ten years younger then me.
I was a big Tiesto fan back in the early 2000s. I remember being super impressed on how he made these massive trance tracks.
Watching this mini documentary on youtube, all he does is traveling the world, playing music close to every day of the year.
And i know we dont see him off camera. But i genuine seem to be full of live and positive. And not in a drug use kind of way.
