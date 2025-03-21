  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Dj Tiesto staying young.

How does this guy stay so young both in spirits and looks? He is ten years younger then me.

I was a big Tiesto fan back in the early 2000s. I remember being super impressed on how he made these massive trance tracks.

Watching this mini documentary on youtube, all he does is traveling the world, playing music close to every day of the year.

And i know we dont see him off camera. But i genuine seem to be full of live and positive. And not in a drug use kind of way.

 

Was gonna say he's probably unwed and homosexual but he has a wife and kids. So I can only assume it's his passion for music and wanting to do it till the wheels literally fall off. He can afford whatever fountain of youth that's available and probably doesn't use crank.
 
Tiesto is decent, not my kind of electronic music though. I prefer tribal or dirty house.
 
