DJ Peshay set Dreamscape XI 1994

HUGHPHUG

HUGHPHUG

AL CAPS YO
@Gold
Joined
Jun 4, 2013
Messages
24,750
Reaction score
31,733
I remember rolling deep to the Sanctuary for this one, with pockets full of doves and snowballs

Peak summer, hot as fuck, people collapsing all over the place

90% white dudes gurning, one cunt in a pink shirt drinking Rolling Rock, bunch of ugly chicks in Adidas dresses, inch of water in the floor, yardies upstairs

I spent the night on the balcony, don't think I went to the main floor once, always preferred to prop the walls up

People were pissing and puking in the sinks and sitting in the urinals, some dude took a shit behind the door

DJ Peshay remastered this set recently, has some bangers, good vibes good times

 
Double Doves!!! Your eyes rolling to the the back of your head needing a line of coke to straighten out! How are we still with it, matey?
 
HUGHPHUG said:
Those doves were very moreish weren't they
I think my favourite were Pink New Yorkers. Absolute bonkers same high as Doves but acid involved as well. so you saw all sorts of crap going on.
 
Tupac , Biggie and Selena were still alive... Great Times
 
