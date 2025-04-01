DJ Peshay set Dreamscape XI 1994

HUGHPHUG
AL CAPS YO
I remember rolling deep to the Sanctuary for this one, with pockets full of doves and snowballs
Peak summer, hot as fuck, people collapsing all over the place
90% white dudes gurning, one cunt in a pink shirt drinking Rolling Rock, bunch of ugly chicks in Adidas dresses, inch of water in the floor, yardies upstairs
I spent the night on the balcony, don't think I went to the main floor once, always preferred to prop the walls up
People were pissing and puking in the sinks and sitting in the urinals, some dude took a shit behind the door
DJ Peshay remastered this set recently, has some bangers, good vibes good times
