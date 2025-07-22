  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media DJ on Dustin's career: "A long, long, long career of ups and downs — him knocking people out, him submitting people, him getting submitted."

Just an honest assessment. nothing like the narratives pushed in these online circles.
 
VinceArch said:
I think it's simply DJ being honest. No beef, just calling it how he sees it, which is true.
Yeah, it's not factually incorrect, just interesting he's the one to come out like that, when everyone has been pretty celebratory of Dustin over the last little bit.

He really emphasised that Dustin was never an undisputed champion, when a lot of people have been arguing he should still be viewed as a champ due to him holding the interim belt.
 
DJ compliments Dustin as having the best brawls
thats high praise coming from one of the best to ever do it
and he's right, very few can brawl like Dustin. there's controlled chaos and constant tension throughout most of his fights.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Yeah, it's not factually incorrect, just interesting he's the one to come out like that, when everyone has been pretty celebratory of Dustin over the last little bit.

He really emphasised that Dustin was never an undisputed champion, when a lot of people have been arguing he should still be viewed as a champ due to him holding the interim belt.
I can see the argument if you hold the interim belt to that standard. I personally don't because it doesn't make sense to win the interim belt and immediately fight for the actual belt in your very next fight. Only person who brought a legitimate argument for an interim belt holding weight is Renan Barao IMO.
 
