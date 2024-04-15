DJ had more title defences than all current Champions COMBINED

With his 11 straight title defences, Demetrious Johnson once again has more defences than all the current 12 champions who only have 10 between them(7 male, 3 female)

I wonder how they look back at releasing him after a split decision loss to Cejudo.

I know I'll get shit for it but he should be in any GOAT conversation and clearly takes out Best&Fairest.


I miss him., clearly the Apex of MMA the sport, just sucks he could never land the WWE component.





*While creating this thread pointed at that in 2016 i made the same statement.

MM has more defences than every other champ COMBINED!!!

MM has 8 succesful defences The rest of the UFC (women included) only have 6. Rest of the men have 3 defences between them. Champions ranked in order: 1. MM - 8 defences - 10 fight win streak 2. JJ - 3 Defences - 12 Fight win streak 3. Cruz - 1 defence - 13 fight win streak 4. Stipe - 1...
Imagine trading this
vht21jfy0im21.gif



For this
ml7mm2631yt81.gif
 
One of the biggest mistakes UFC made with a fighter, besides not signing Fedor imo.
I guess if you look at things financial wise, Ben Askren did turn Jorge Masvidal into a big star who then had many big fights later on which probably sold a lot of PPV. The UFC sadly only cares about money and as goat as DJ was he just didn't sell many PPVs
I would have loved to see DJ stay in the UFC for more fights rather than see Askren or Masvidal for sure
 
Mighty Mouse was a boring champ. He was the Tim Sylvia of the Flyweight division for the longest time.
People slept on the Flyweight division until Deiveson Figueiredo became champ.
Deiveson Figueiredo > D. Johnson
 
Big Johnson

Absolutely all class and hands down, unquestionably, one of the best fighters of all time......... I guess that's why Dana traded him off??

(Maybe if he had more tattoos, indulged in idiotic smack talk, was a disrespectful jerk-off, wore dumb ass clothes and acted like a complete ass-hat, he'd still be with the UFC)
 
Oh hell no.

MM was cinderella champ for like 2 defenses. From the Moraga fight on he was on a different level. Whatever he did in the spring of 2013 was the greatest short term technical improvement in MMA history.
 
Lmfao, imagine really believing this.
Fuckin guy finished 7 out of 11 title defenses.

Tim Sylvia couldn't carry DJs balls sir.

Tell"em @Davidjacksonjones
 
Lmfao, imagine really believing this.
Fuckin guy finished 7 out of 11 title defenses.

Tim Sylvia couldn't carry DJs balls sir.

Tell @Davidjacksonjones
Even though Mighty Mouse was small in size, I have no doubts he has bigger, juicier balls than most MW fighters and above. Not sure if he's balls are as big as he HW fighters, but they are definitely more dense and better pound for pound
 
Even though Mighty Mouse was small in size, I have no doubts he has bigger, juicier balls than most MW fighters and above. Not sure if he's balls are as big as he HW fighters, but they are definitely more dense and better pound for pound
Pound for pound balls sir lol
 
LOL not even close...
MM had skills were big Timmah had none.
Dude first got his blue belt in BJJ several years after leaving the UFC.
Skill wise they are worlds apart.
 
