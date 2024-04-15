DJ had more title defences than all current Champions COMBINED

MM has more defences than every other champ COMBINED!!! MM has 8 succesful defences The rest of the UFC (women included) only have 6. Rest of the men have 3 defences between them. Champions ranked in order: 1. MM - 8 defences - 10 fight win streak 2. JJ - 3 Defences - 12 Fight win streak 3. Cruz - 1 defence - 13 fight win streak 4. Stipe - 1...

With his 11 straight title defences, Demetrious Johnson once again has more defences than all the current 12 champions who only have 10 between them(7 male, 3 female)I wonder how they look back at releasing him after a split decision loss to Cejudo.I know I'll get shit for it but he should be in any GOAT conversation and clearly takes out Best&Fairest.I miss him., clearly the Apex of MMA the sport, just sucks he could never land the WWE component.*While creating this thread pointed at that in 2016 i made the same statement.