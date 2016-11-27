  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

lsa

lsa

I think we should have our own little DIY thread where we post good ideas and how to save a little money by DIY.

Let me start of

44115e7e95ee2c3cb669bd53f9d288ab.jpg
 
Little Ed Gein would have loved you as his mother
 
Creepy as fuck brah...I'm in.
 
Any plumbers here? I want to reno a bathroom and need to know if I can tie the sink drain into the shower drain. Online searches are still unclear to me.
 
Another fun DIY is to save your kids baby tooth's and use them on their teddy bear.

enhanced-buzz-13663-1342123546-9.jpg
 
Grob said:
Any plumbers here? I want to reno a bathroom and need to know if I can tie the sink drain into the shower drain. Online searches are still unclear to me.
sure you can.
 
another DIY is to use some of your kids old dolls to make a cloth-rack
kids-rooms-creepy-hands.jpg
 
Knitting is always fun!
Why not knit a nice teddy for your niece?
A beloved character from Disney

enhanced-buzz-14728-1301063462-2.jpg
 
@lsa im thinking of adding a "Creepiest/weirdest thread" category for the nominations, this would be a contender lol
 
  • Love
Reactions: lsa
Thought this was gonna be a masturbation thread but now am quite entertained.
 
I'm in. When I'm not saving the animal planet, I'm attempting to impress my wife by building stuff.
 
lsa said:
sure you can.
Let me rephrase in the spirit of the thread. If I connect the drains using duct tape and the entrails of the previous homeowners will I need a city inspector to sign off the installation?
 
Most kids likes teddy bears so I want to give you guys some more ideas how to DIY your child's Teddy's

70hICFj.jpg


18cm839k9oydhjpg.jpg


Teddy-Anatomy-Skull-08.jpg


Remember nothing says "I love you" like making an effort for your child.
 
