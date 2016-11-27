DIY - thread

Little Ed Gein would have loved you as his mother
Don't throw away the nipples from the corpses, make a durable beltWhat can I say. I am a carrying mother fucker.
Any plumbers here? I want to reno a bathroom and need to know if I can tie the sink drain into the shower drain. Online searches are still unclear to me.
what. the. fuck.Another fun DIY is to save your kids baby tooth's and use them on their teddy bear.
what. the. fuck.
Another fun DIY is to save your kids baby tooth's and use them on their teddy bear.
@lsa im thinking of adding a "Creepiest/weirdest thread" category for the nominations, this would be a contender lol
sure you can.
Thought this was gonna be a masturbation thread but now am quite entertained.