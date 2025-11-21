Nature & Animals DIY mouse trap

Potato for Glover
Dec 23, 2017
1,191
10,416
Got a five gallon bucket with a ramp leading up to a hole. A little peanut butter at the top of the ramp to wet their whistle.
Inside there is some tasty treats in teh back. Tootsie roll and peanut butter.


1763761561407.png




Once peaking their head inside, the overwhelming aroma will lure them in.
The little bastards step out on the pipe, it spins, they fall, they fall and they die (drown).


1763761568720.png







I put a lid on it so no other bigger creatures can't steal the bait.

1763761575525.png




What do you think? How many mice will I catch tonight? Or, will I just attract more mice / larger animals and create an absolute disaster?
 
Kinda inhumane to make them paddle around until they drown, just use a snap trap man. Nice quick death.
 
I have two of those on my wood racks, same exact design. The mice love to live between the stacked wood, and my dog is apparently allergic to them and/or whatever fleas/other bugs they have. So I kill 'em to reduce the vet bill.

Without the lid, squirrels eat all the PB before I can kill any mice.
 
I had this outside the other day(s) without a lid. Caught one mouse but I think something just came and licked the peanut butter off the pipe all the other times.
 
Just get a couple of cats

cat-gang.gif
 
I made a similar one. I actually used an empty red bull can and a string pulled across the opening so they walk on the can and then spin and they fall in. It is kind of inhumane to let them drown but what are you gonna do? Also sometimes if I checked the trap and they were swimming in it, I'd pour the water and mice into a plastic bag, a small hole to drain the water, then take a hammer and bash their head. It seemed nicer to just do it quick vs let them drown after 10 hours of swimming.
 
Nice, a rustic fleshlight with extra large fluid receptacle.
 
Do more DIY photo project threads.
 
And, made a second one. This one... when they go too far out on the ice cream lid, it flips up and they fall down in the water.
Peanut butter in the back again and put a lid on it.



1763830671450.png
 
Instead of putting most of the peanut butter on the roller it’s probably better to put the most on the opposite sides of the entry


Slather peanut butter on that side between the roller and the water
 
I e got a couple of bucket traps here, they have ramps that lead to a flop door on top.
 
