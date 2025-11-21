25 characters
Potato for Glover
Got a five gallon bucket with a ramp leading up to a hole. A little peanut butter at the top of the ramp to wet their whistle.
Inside there is some tasty treats in teh back. Tootsie roll and peanut butter.
Once peaking their head inside, the overwhelming aroma will lure them in.
The little bastards step out on the pipe, it spins, they fall, they fall and they die (drown).
I put a lid on it so no other bigger creatures can't steal the bait.
What do you think? How many mice will I catch tonight? Or, will I just attract more mice / larger animals and create an absolute disaster?
