Divorcing from 45ACP downgrading to 9mm.

That's in for me. Officially downgrading to the puny 9mm.

Unloading everything .45 related. With that in mind, any of you morons near enough between Houston & Austin can send me a message and I'll email the list of stuff, reloading, etc etc etc. Its all good stuff, just more things you don't need to blow money on.....
 
Why the switch to 9mm?
 
45s take more practice to get the same accuracy under time, and due to cost of ammo, (even reloading) its just cheaper to give in to 9mm. Plus I been playin more tennis lately, and the 45 is beating my elbow when i shoot.

Lastly, my super duper 45 is too nice, to fast and too good for me anymore. I don't deserve such a weapon. I'll just stick to crap from now on.20240618_204305.jpg
 
