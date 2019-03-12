  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Diver almost swallowed by whale

Blood and Thunder

Blood and Thunder

Banned
Banned
Joined
Dec 12, 2018
Messages
1,260
Reaction score
0
<{danawhoah}>

This guy almost had a Jonah and the whale experience.

whale-man-barcroft.jpg


 
Dude is lucky he wasn't crushed. But technically he couldn't be swallowed. Those things can only swallow tiny stuff.
 
jk7707 said:
Dude is lucky he wasn't crushed. But technically he couldn't be swallowed. Those things can only swallow tiny stuff.
Click to expand...
The guy said at one point the whale put less pressure on his body. Whales are nice like that.
 
We all go.. Might as well be something like that.
 
