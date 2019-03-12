Diver almost swallowed by whale

Blood and Thunder
This guy almost had a Jonah and the whale experience.
A thing of nightmares
Dude is lucky he wasn't crushed. But technically he couldn't be swallowed. Those things can only swallow tiny stuff.
The guy said at one point the whale put less pressure on his body. Whales are nice like that.Dude is lucky he wasn't crushed. But technically he couldn't be swallowed. Those things can only swallow tiny stuff.
The guy said at one point the whale put less pressure on his body. Whales are nice like that.
This chick would try to swim with it:Dam Imagine MEGALODON
That guy is just fishing for attention!
Click bait threat title.
Just going with what everyone else was using