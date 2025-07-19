  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Ditcheva Re-signs with PFL

Huge loss for Unc Dana. Would've loved to have seen her fine ass destroying the U Fight for Cheap roster. Wonder how much they're paying her over there?
 
Smart move. She's only 26... she'll get that big money from PFL and continue to up her value vs cans, and still be in her prime when this deal is done and she (presumably) makes the move over
 
gosuasus said:
Who

{<huh}
tenor.gif
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
way to kill your career, tie yourself to a sinking ship
If the ship actually sinks she'll be fine and in the UFC in short order. If the ship stays afloat and she gets all her fights then she'll get paid well and be in the UFC while she's still young enough to make a serious legacy there. If the PFL doesn't fold and finds a non-injury way not to give her fights it'll be bad for her, but that's the least likely of the scenarios.
 
CLEARLY didn't want any of that UFC smoke. (Whispers.) Clearly...

Maybe all that talk about her effortlessly sashaying her way to a title will die down now.
 
JBJ was here said:
If the ship actually sinks she'll be fine and in the UFC in short order. If the ship stays afloat and she gets all her fights then she'll get paid well and be in the UFC while she's still young enough to make a serious legacy there. If the PFL doesn't fold and finds a non-injury way not to give her fights it'll be bad for her, but that's the least likely of the scenarios.
the problem is it's sinking but it's going to be slower than how long her career lasts. and i think it's very possible if she's actually getting paid good money, that they sit her because look what they're doing to Ngannou. how many women can they even find to give her legit fights? people are on to her now, but sooner rather than later they're going to get sick of her fighting soccer moms and the real names are in UFC.
 
