Distinguishing the difference between bad and good Dagestani fighters

Misanthropist
I can see Islam Dulatov is being hyped up on here as usual so I want to bring this up because I've noticed one thing and that assessment always turns out to be true.
None of those Dagestani and Chechen prospects ooze the same energy as Khabib, Makhachev, Khamzat and Ankalaev. All of their opponents are always hesistant to make a move against them.
Unlike Umar, Evloev, Dulatov, Shara and most others where no one is afraid of them. They also don't seem to do well below LW and are kickboxer types.
To put it simply, you know he's gonna be good if he looks like this.
NOT someone like this
