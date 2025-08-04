  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Distinguishing the difference between bad and good Dagestani fighters

Misanthropist

Misanthropist

Nov 25, 2014
3,193
2,696
I can see Islam Dulatov is being hyped up on here as usual so I want to bring this up because I've noticed one thing and that assessment always turns out to be true.

None of those Dagestani and Chechen prospects ooze the same energy as Khabib, Makhachev, Khamzat and Ankalaev. All of their opponents are always hesistant to make a move against them.

Unlike Umar, Evloev, Dulatov, Shara and most others where no one is afraid of them. They also don't seem to do well below LW and are kickboxer types.

To put it simply, you know he's gonna be good if he looks like this.

ff974079-1cbf-488b-b381-ba907bb2f3af-97kg-Abdulrashid-SADULAEV--RUS--df--Sharif-SHARIFOV--AZE-062.JPG



NOT someone like this


048_Luke_Rockhold.0.jpg
 
It's like Topuria said, most of them are front runners. You give them a glimpse of resistance and they either crumle or fight on. We've seen Khabib, Khamzat, Makachev overcome adversity. we've also seen others lose heart and give up mentally once the opponent gives them something to think about.

But we're talking about 3 generational talents here. The neckbeard brigade has been absolutely spoiled, and they're in for a rude awakening if they think all their next prospects are gonna like those 3.
 
