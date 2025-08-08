  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Disney settles lawsuit with Gina Carano - says they will give her work in the future

Eusung

Eusung

May 27, 2002
4,415
3,793
Damn it's really been four and a half years.

I wonder what role they would actually give her.

The hatred from woke nerds, which reminds me of JK Rowling, comes from the way she mocked pronouns by putting "Beep/Bop/Boop" in her profile. They won't admit it, but that's what really drove them over the edge



 
She better go on a diet. Last time I saw her she looked obese.
66bff8171ef0c15101651e09_gina-carano-weight-gain.webp
 
I'm guessing she'll be doing voice work if she ever works on another project for them. Not exactly in prime Gina form that initially landed her movie/TV roles, these days.
 
They'll have her be a hateful disgusting troll living under a bridge
 
