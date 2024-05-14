Movies Disney is dying

biscuitsbrah

Great breakdown and explanation of the decline of one of the greatest entertainment corporations of all time



Cliffs:
-Toxic workplace
-Hiring used to be based on meritocracy
-Now factor in skin color, sexual orientation, and disability in opportunity allocation
-“Diversity brings unique perspective”
-At least 50% of regular and recurring characters and actors who play them have to be from underrepresented groups
-At least 50% producers, directors and writing staff should come from an underrepresented groups
-Casting director has to come from an underrepresented group or not have previously worked on a Disney show in this role
-Disney executives, motivated by short term gains, have seen diversity equity and inclusion policies will ally with these groups and make them money (DEI policy)
-No plans to change their strategy, Bob Igor just claims lack of focus.
-Directors and execs blame fans as a scapegoat. Saying it’s bigotry, racism, and sexism. Fans are not having it.
-Indoctrination of kids, some people not happy
-Prioritizing demographics over merit not good
-Open discourse discouraged. Anyone who speaks out is essentially going to get alienated and fired. They will be walking into a firing squad
-Prioritizing short term gains for long term results has failed Disney. They no longer have the team to rebuild even if they wanted to.
 
I wonder which is gonna croak first, Disney or boxing
 
Disney didn't really just die they committed willful suicide in name of agenda beibg #1 priority over substance and totsl commitment to wokeness .
 
DaleBoca said: I do have to admit Disney had some bangers back in the day.

How many boy/girl kiddie grapes & broken lives does it take to stop any company?​
 
There's nothing worse than Disney adults. Almost as bad as elder emos.

@TribalDrumz
 
in less than 15 years they torched 100 years worth of trust and goodwill from the public. they used to be so respected, then they got woke.

 
