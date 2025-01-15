  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Social Dislocated my shoulder after sneezing.

I heard people getting a hernia after braking too hard or sneezing and coughing
 
I pulled my back from sneezing once, couldn't stand straight for like 3 days.

I was only like 30 when it happened too.
 
Sycho Sid said:
I pulled my back from sneezing once, couldn't stand straight for like 3 days.

I was only like 30 when it happened too.
Click to expand...
God … I’m sorry for you. At the end it went well at least
 
I pulled my groin standing up too fast today. I'm terrified of sneezing and throwing my back out.
 
Happens to the best of us. I did it wiping my ass one time. Had to concoct a story of what "really" happened, before I went to the doc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,259
Messages
56,768,564
Members
175,393
Latest member
kamimarizilla

Share this page

Back
Top