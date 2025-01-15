Nothing a super sized big Mac meal won't fix SherbroWhelp , call it a bad Luck , I’m now at the hospital waiting. My right shoulder got dislocated after a big sneeze. Did this happen to one of you ?
God … I’m sorry for you. At the end it went well at leastI pulled my back from sneezing once, couldn't stand straight for like 3 days.
I was only like 30 when it happened too.
Stay safe sherbro …I pulled my groin standing up too fast today. I'm terrified of sneezing and throwing my back out.
Must have a big assHappens to the best of us. I did it wiping my ass one time. Had to concoct a story of what "really" happened, before I went to the doc.